San Antonio's Rooted Vegan Cuisine announces its permanent closure

The Black-owned business has made a name for itself via its hearty plant-based snacks since October of 2019.

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 12:29 pm

Rooted Vegan Cuisine's line of plant-based frozen items.
Instagram / rootedvegancuisine
Rooted Vegan Cuisine's line of plant-based frozen items.
Less than two weeks after launching a new plant-based pizza line, San Antonio's Rooted Vegan Cuisine has announced its permanent closure.

The vegan outfit took to Instagram Sunday to share the news.

“This is a tough one. Mike and I have had a number of businesses over the last 18+ years together,” the post read. “Rooted Vegan Cuisine, more than any of the others, was a reflection of who we are.”
The company is known for a line of plant-based frozen items such as lasagna, mozzarella sticks and broccoli-and-cheese soup, all sold at San Antonio and Austin specialty shops and for pickup at its airport-area storefront. The shop will be open this week — its last in operation — from 4-8 p.m. or until sellout.

The Black-owned business has made a name for itself via its hearty plant-based snacks since October of 2019. At first, the eats were served at pop-ups around the city. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the business began freezing lasagnas and delivering them to fans, before eventually working up to a bigger production process and shipping their plant-based bites nationwide.

According to the post, Rooted Vegan Cuisine “will continue to live on in some form.” But what that looks like, co-owners Naomi and Mike Oyegoke couldn't yet say.

Rooted Vegan Cuisine is located at 8503 Broadway, Suite 111.

