San Antonio's Rooted Vegan Cuisine launching plant-based pizza line

Instagram / rootedvegancuisine Rooted Vegan Cuisine's "chicken" pesto pie is part of its frozen pizza line.

San Antonio-based Rooted Vegan Cuisine will expand its culinary repertoire with plant-based pizzas starting next Friday, July 7.The vegan outfit already sells frozen items such as lasagna, mozzarella sticks and broccoli-and-cheese soup at San Antonio specialty shops and for pickup at its airport-area storefront. Next week, it will launch a lineup of pizzas, starting with a chicken pesto pie, made with seasoned garlic oil, vegan pesto mozzarella, vegan chicken, caramelized onions and shredded plant-based parmesan, a Thursday Instagram post notes.The pesto pie is the first of six — including flavor combinations such as meatball, Margarita, cheese, supreme and veggie — to launch. It will be available at the shop, 8503 Broadway, #111, next Friday from 4p.m. until sellout.The Black-owned business has made a name for itself via its hearty plant-based snacks since October of 2019. At first, the eats were served at pop-ups around the city. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the business began freezing lasagnas and delivering them to fans, before eventually working up to a bigger production process and shipping their plant-based eats nationwide.Rooted Vegan Cuisine’s frozen foods are sold at Kosmic Vegan Marketplace, 6923 W. Loop 1604 North, Ste 124, and Revolucion Coffee + Juice, 7959 Broadway, Suite 500.