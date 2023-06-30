Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio's Rooted Vegan Cuisine launching plant-based pizza line

The vegan outfit already sells frozen items such as lasagna, mozzarella sticks and broccoli-and-cheese soup at San Antonio specialty shops.

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 2:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Rooted Vegan Cuisine's "chicken" pesto pie is part of its frozen pizza line. - Instagram / rootedvegancuisine
Instagram / rootedvegancuisine
Rooted Vegan Cuisine's "chicken" pesto pie is part of its frozen pizza line.
San Antonio-based Rooted Vegan Cuisine will expand its culinary repertoire with plant-based pizzas starting next Friday, July 7.

The vegan outfit already sells frozen items such as lasagna, mozzarella sticks and broccoli-and-cheese soup at San Antonio specialty shops and for pickup at its airport-area storefront. Next week, it will launch a lineup of pizzas, starting with a chicken pesto pie, made with seasoned garlic oil, vegan pesto mozzarella, vegan chicken, caramelized onions and shredded plant-based parmesan, a Thursday Instagram post notes.
The pesto pie is the first of six — including flavor combinations such as meatball, Margarita, cheese, supreme and veggie — to launch. It will be available at the shop, 8503 Broadway, #111, next Friday from 4p.m. until sellout.

The Black-owned business has made a name for itself via its hearty plant-based snacks since October of 2019. At first, the eats were served at pop-ups around the city. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the business began freezing lasagnas and delivering them to fans, before eventually working up to a bigger production process and shipping their plant-based eats nationwide.

Rooted Vegan Cuisine’s frozen foods are sold at Kosmic Vegan Marketplace, 6923 W. Loop 1604 North, Ste 124, and Revolucion Coffee + Juice, 7959 Broadway, Suite 500.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Il Forno named one of the 50 best U.S. pizzerias by Italian rating guide

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's Il Forno, which opened six years ago, is known for its fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Phoenix-based Postino has opened its first all-day wine café at San Antonio's Rim complex

By Nina Rangel

Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café has opened a San Antonio location at The Rim.

Here's where to get Independence Day freebies and meal deals in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Biff Buzby's BIFFINATOR Burger is one of its July 4 specials.

San Antonio’s burger boy continues citywide expansion, plans far west side store

By Nina Rangel

Burger Boy has plans for yet another San Antonio store.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us