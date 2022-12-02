San Antonio’s Rose Hip Coffee truck expands with Olmos Park brick-and-mortar market

Instagram / rosehipmarket Rose Hip Market is now open at 116 W. Olmos Drive.

Pop-up caffeine peddler Rose Hip Coffee has expanded its brand by opening a decidedly more static brick-and-mortar market in Olmos Park.Rose Hip Market, 116 W. Olmos Drive, offers coffee and freshly baked pastries as well as retail items including dry goods, home accessories and gifts. Rose Hip Market officials said they're seeking local vendors who sell at farmers markets to help stock its shelves.In addition to fresh pastries, the new market's food section offers homemade frozen casseroles, soups and pasta dishes as well as refrigerated items such as chicken salad, sandwiches, pasta salad and pimento cheese. All the eats are produced by local artisans.“We hope to connect the community to local brands as we gain momentum and recognition within the neighborhood, and of course, serve up delicious coffee and pastries,” Rose Hip Market officials said in an emailed statement. “We want our local business to support other local businesses.”Rose Hip Market is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.