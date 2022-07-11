San Antonio's Rumble nightclub to expand footprint, add bathrooms

Instagram / rumble_sa
Rumble sits at the the corner of Ashby and St. Mary’s streets.
San Antonio nightlife fixture Rumble will expand its St. Mary’s Street footprint this fall with the addition of bathrooms, according to a regulatory filing.
The nightspot will drop $350,000 to add 180 square feet to accommodate new restroom facilities, according to a July 6 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Construction will begin in August and wrap up Oct. 31, the filing states.
The Current
reached out to the club to confirm details and ask whether it would close during any part of the construction. The paper received no reply by press time.
Rumble opened in spring of 2016
to significant fanfare. The nightspot was established by Empty Stomach Restaurant Group (Barbaro and Hot Joy) and Boulevardier Group (Three Star Bar and the now-defunct Brooklynite and Stay Golden Social House).
Rumble shares outdoor space with music venue Paper Tiger on the corner of Ashby and North St. Mary’s streets, where it serves up cocktails along with pre- and post-show vibes.
