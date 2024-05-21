San Antonio’s Saucy Birds restaurant closing after less than 6 months in business

The concept was in operation fewer than six months.
Sangria on the Burg closed at the end of 2023, and its chef-owner launched Saucy Birds at the same spot in January, focusing on chicken strip meals, burgers and appetizers such as nachos and loaded fries. Gone was its predecessor restaurant's approachable fusion fare, although its sangria and margarita flights remained.
"Our lease is ending and we have decided not to renew. Our last day will be May 31st," Saucy Birds chef-owner Ceasar Zepeda said in an Instagram post shared Monday. "If you would like to come by and support us between now and then please be patient as our staffing is limited. I didn't want to abruptly close, as many have, as I wanted my staff to have time to find employment with a professional notice."
Zepeda didn't elaborate on why he was shutting down the business, located at 5115 Fredericksburg Road.
The Current reached out for more details but got no response by press time.
Zepeda operated Sangria on the Burg in the same building for eight years. During that time, he emerged as a high-profile member of the Alamo City's culinary community, regularly participating in benefit dinners and festivals.
Zepeda's stock rose further when he appeared on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games and Travel Channel’s Food Paradise.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed