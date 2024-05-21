SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio’s Saucy Birds restaurant closing after less than 6 months in business

The restaurant launched in January after chef-owner Ceasar Zepeda shut down his Sangria on the Burg concept.

By on Tue, May 21, 2024 at 12:05 pm

Saucy Birds offers sangria and margarita flights like its predecessor.
Facebook / Saucy Birds - Restaurant • Bar • Catering
Saucy Birds offers sangria and margarita flights like its predecessor.
Saucy Birds — the restaurant that arose when the owners of local favorite Sangria on the Burg underwent a major rebrand — will serve its last chicken strip on Friday, May 31, according an online post from the business.

The concept was in operation fewer than six months.

Sangria on the Burg closed at the end of 2023, and its chef-owner launched Saucy Birds at the same spot in January, focusing on chicken strip meals, burgers and appetizers such as nachos and loaded fries. Gone was its predecessor restaurant's approachable fusion fare, although its sangria and margarita flights remained.

"Our lease is ending and we have decided not to renew. Our last day will be May 31st," Saucy Birds chef-owner Ceasar Zepeda said in an Instagram post shared Monday. "If you would like to come by and support us between now and then please be patient as our staffing is limited. I didn't want to abruptly close, as many have, as I wanted my staff to have time to find employment with a professional notice."
Zepeda didn't elaborate on why he was shutting down the business, located at 5115 Fredericksburg Road.

The Current reached out for more details but got no response by press time.

Zepeda operated Sangria on the Burg in the same building for eight years. During that time, he emerged as a high-profile member of the Alamo City's culinary community, regularly participating in benefit dinners and festivals.

Zepeda's stock rose further when he appeared on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games and Travel Channel’s Food Paradise.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

