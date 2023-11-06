San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. has expanded its taproom

A party this Saturday will christen the larger taproom with live music, tours and tastes of the brewer's sole keg of aged barleywine.

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 11:45 am

Second Pitch Beer Co. is located on San Antonio's northeast side.
Instagram / tetojr1
Second Pitch Beer Co. is located on San Antonio's northeast side.
One of the Alamo City's many award-winning breweries has expanded its footprint — and its owners are in the mood to celebrate.

Northwest San Antonio's Second Pitch Beer Co., 11935 Starcrest Drive, will host what it's billing as a "Grand Re-Re-Opening" this Saturday to celebrate the addition of 1,000 square feet of taproom space. The temperature-controlled addition features multiple TVs and ample seating, according to the business' owners.

Why a Grand “Re-Re-Opening?” Local beer lovers may recall that when Second Pitch opened in 2020, it was called Brew Monkey Beer Co. Not long after, Dripping Springs-based Suds Monkey Brewing Co. sued, claiming the similarity created confusion among beer-swilling consumers.

To end the kerfuffle, Jim and Sam Hansen reopened their San Antonio brewery as Second Pitch Beer Co. in March of 2021. So, that makes the addition a re-re-opening. Follow?

Saturday's party will feature live music from 6-8 p.m., karaoke from 8-10 p.m. and a dart tournament from 6-10 p.m., according to the owners. The brewer also will tap its sole keg of aged barleywine at 1 p.m. and offer beer cocktails for one night only.
Second Pitch will offer tours of its facilities at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and staffers will dole out free swag every hour starting at 5 p.m. The Vicious Eats food truck — a mainstay at the brewery — will serve up its trademark burgers, grilled cheese sandos and hot dogs.

