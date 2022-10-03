San Antonio's Second Pitch Beer Co. holding banned book fair and voter registration drive

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Northeast San Antonio brewery will host retailer Nowhere Book Shop and nonprofit Radical Registrars for their first Boozy Banned Book Fair and voter registration drive.
Nowhere will sell books that lawmakers have tried to ban for their controversial content, even offering mystery selections of wrapped books in a promotion dubbed Blind Date With a Banned Book.
Radical Registrars will be on hand to get people registered in time to cast ballots in the November midterms.
The event will take place from 2-6 p.m. at the brewery, 11935 Starcrest Dr. During the event, beer lovers can present their current voter ID for happy hour prices. Locally owned comfort food trailer Satisfried will provide eats.
