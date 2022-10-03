San Antonio's Second Pitch Beer Co. holding banned book fair and voter registration drive

The brewery will host Nowhere Book Shop and Radical Registrars for the Saturday, Oct. 8 collaborative event.

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 11:24 am

click to enlarge Second Pitch Beer Co. is located in Northeast San Antonio. - Facebook / Second Pitch Beer Company
Facebook / Second Pitch Beer Company
Second Pitch Beer Co. is located in Northeast San Antonio.
Second Pitch Beer Co. is marrying the grade school-style book fair with the adult task of registering to vote — and throwing craft brews into the mix.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Northeast San Antonio brewery will host retailer Nowhere Book Shop and nonprofit Radical Registrars for their first Boozy Banned Book Fair and voter registration drive.

Nowhere will sell books that lawmakers have tried to ban for their controversial content, even offering mystery selections of wrapped books in a promotion dubbed Blind Date With a Banned Book.

Radical Registrars will be on hand to get people registered in time to cast ballots in the November midterms.
The event will take place from 2-6 p.m. at the brewery, 11935 Starcrest Dr. During the event, beer lovers can present their current voter ID for happy hour prices. Locally owned comfort food trailer Satisfried will provide eats.

Tags:

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022

