San Antonio's Second Pitch Beer Co. holding daylong second anniversary party Aug. 27

The theme for the soiree is Terrible Twos, which inspired a trio of juice box-inspired casks of an effervescent Brut IPA.

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 11:16 am

click to enlarge Second Pitch will celebrate its second anniversary Saturday, Aug. 27. - Instagram / silvereaglebeverages
Instagram / silvereaglebeverages
Second Pitch will celebrate its second anniversary Saturday, Aug. 27.
Northeast San Antonio brewery Second Pitch will celebrate its second anniversary Saturday, Aug. 27 with a daylong event featuring multiple activities — and beer releases.

The theme for the soiree is Terrible Twos, which inspired a trio of juice box-inspired casks of an effervescent Brut IPA made especially for the anniversary.

The IPA on its own features white grape and starfruit flavor, a beer the brewery says is “as close to Champagne as a beer can be.” The party will see the release of three cask-conditioned versions of this beer: strawberry mint, fruit punch — a la Capri Sun — and mango. The brewery will also offer a flight of the juice box beers, which will allow IPA enthusiasts to sample five-ounce pours of all four variations.

The event will also feature brewery tours and a charity dunk tank. Folks from breweries including Weathered Souls, High Wheel, Longtab and Künstler will take their turn in the dunk tank hot seat — wet seat? — every half hour. The proceeds from the dunk tank will benefit the Alzafar Shrine for the Children’s Transportation Fund for Shriners Hospitals.

Other activities include a maker’s market featuring 14 local artisans from 3-8 p.m., free trivia from 7-9 p.m. and karaoke from 8-10 p.m. To soak up the brews, a rotation of food trucks will post up at the taproom, serving up a variety of savory eats as well as shaved ice and dessert.

Commemorative glasses will be available, as well as a photo booth and kid- and dog-friendly amenities such as bubbles, baby pools and possibly even a mini horse. The party will run all day, from noon to 10 p.m. 

Second Pitch fans can get all the details surrounding the dunk tank and food truck schedule at the brewery’s website. Second Pitch is located at 11935 Starcrest Dr.

