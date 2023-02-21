San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. to host homebrew competition focused on Double IPAs

Instagram / secondpitchbeercompany
San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. is located at 11935 Starcrest Drive
Second Pitch Beer Co. this week is opening registration for a homebrew competition targeting Alamo City hop heads.
Second Pitch focuses its annual homebrew contest on a different style each year, and this installment — its third — is dedicated to the ultra-hoppy Double IPA. The brewery will serve the winning recipe at its Northeast San Antonio taproom.
Contest participants must submit their own take on a Double IPA, as defined by in the style guidelines
of the Beer Judge Certification Program. In case you're not up to speed those, the ideal entry should be intensely hoppy and fairly strong while including a complex maltiness. The brew also must be clean and dry and with no harsh hop-derived astringency.
The San Antonio Cerveceros, a local organization of beer experts and enthusiasts, will sample the entries and declare the winner.
Second Pitch will donate one dollar from each of the winning recipe that in sells at its taproom to the Alzafar Shrine Center in San Antonio. That money will support the fraternal group's network of hospitals that offer no-cost medical care to families.
To get in on the action, interested home brewers must pay a $10 entry fee via the contest’s Eventbrite page, which will go live later this week. They also must deliver three 12-ounce bottles of the brew to Second Pitch, located at 11935 Starcrest Drive, by May 3.
Judging will take place May 6, and the Second Pitch will announce the winning beer the following day during a ceremony at its taproom.
