San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. to host homebrew competition focused on Double IPAs

The contest will raise funds for Alzafar Shrine Center in San Antonio so it can continue offering no-cost medical care to families.

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 4:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. is located at 11935 Starcrest Drive - Instagram / secondpitchbeercompany
Instagram / secondpitchbeercompany
San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. is located at 11935 Starcrest Drive
Second Pitch Beer Co. this week is opening registration for a homebrew competition targeting Alamo City hop heads.

Second Pitch focuses its annual homebrew contest on a different style each year, and this installment — its third — is dedicated to the ultra-hoppy Double IPA. The brewery will serve the winning recipe at its Northeast San Antonio taproom.

Contest participants must submit their own take on a Double IPA, as defined by in the style guidelines of the Beer Judge Certification Program. In case you're not up to speed those, the ideal entry should be intensely hoppy and fairly strong while including a complex maltiness. The brew also must be clean and dry and with no harsh hop-derived astringency.

The San Antonio Cerveceros, a local organization of beer experts and enthusiasts, will sample the entries and declare the winner.

Second Pitch will donate one dollar from each of the winning recipe that in sells at its taproom to the Alzafar Shrine Center in San Antonio. That money will support the fraternal group's network of hospitals that offer no-cost medical care to families.

To get in on the action, interested home brewers must pay a $10 entry fee via the contest’s Eventbrite page, which will go live later this week. They also must deliver three 12-ounce bottles of the brew to Second Pitch, located at 11935 Starcrest Drive, by May 3.

Judging will take place May 6, and the Second Pitch will announce the winning beer the following day during a ceremony at its taproom.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Don't be salty: here's where to get a National Margarita Day deal in San Antonio Feb. 22

By Nina Rangel

The Good Kind will offer their botanical take on the classic cocktail at half-price on Feb. 22.

Owners of San Antonio's Up Scale, Little Em's Oyster Bar provide opening update for sushi concept

By Nina Rangel

Nineteen Hyaku will make its debut at Broadway's Jefferson Bank tower later this year.

Ohio firm sues San Antonio-tied Black Rifle Coffee, alleging it hasn't paid royalties

By Nina Rangel

Black Rifle Coffee Co. is co-headquartered in San Antonio.

San Antonio's Beacon Hill Market & Deli now serving Philly-style sandwiches north of downtown

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Beacon Hill Market &amp; Deli now serving Philly-style sandwiches north of downtown

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us