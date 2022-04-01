San Antonio's Second Pitch Brewing hosting Parks & Rec trivia and vendor market Saturday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC The "Treat Yo' Self" motto from Parks & Rec is the inspiration behind Second Pitch's April 2 event.

San Antonio craft brewer Second Pitch will hold atrivia event and vendor market on Saturday with a special guest: Li’l Sebastian the mini horse.Okay, it’s notLi’l Sebastian from the show, but an equestrian guest of comparable stature. And the sucker is pretty dang cute.The event, dubbed “Treat Yo Self Saturday,” will begin at 5 p.m. with eats from Riri’s Caribbean food truck and vendors including Weasel Wraps jewelry, Swiss Chocolate Shoppe, SA Cactus Co. and Turkish decor artisans Nazar SATX.Trivia will begin at 6 p.m., and Fig Newton the mini horse will be present from 5-7 p.m. so superfans can enjoy a-themed squee session. Promotion Physical Therapy will also be on hand for free injury screenings, and Diesel Barbershop will offer donation-based haircuts."Treat Yo Self Saturday" will run until 8 p.m. at Second Pitch Brewing Co., located at 11935 Starcrest Dr.FLAVOR