San Antonio's Sichuan House reopens after brief closure

The longtime favorite temporarily shuttered late last month after copper thieves rendered its building without power. However, that the eatery, located at 3505 Wurzbach Road #103, announced in Wednesday social media post that it's once again serving customers.
“HUGE SHOUTOUT to our team for hanging in there with us over the last 10 days, and for jumping right into action BOTH when the incident occurred to mitigate damage AS WELL AS the moment power was restored to get us back open as quickly as possible,” its Instagram post read. “Team Sichuan House, you are AWESOME.”
In recent years, thefts of copper wiring have exploded as a result of higher prices for the metal, according to the FBI. Though thieves are sometimes able to access wires without breaking into the interior of a businesses or homes, they frequently cause serious damage in the process.
This is the second instance of copper theft to hit Sichuan House, according to its owners.
Sichuan House has resumed its normal hours and serves lunch Wednesday through Monday from noon-2:30. It reopens for dinner from 3:30-8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 3:30-9 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 3:30-11 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. on Monday.
