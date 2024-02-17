FLAVOR (5/9) FLASH SALE HAPPENING NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio’s Sofia’s Pizzeria appears on YouTube series America’s Best Restaurants

The YouTube show also visited Lucy Cooper's Ice House on its visit to the Alamo City last fall.

By on Sat, Feb 17, 2024 at 8:21 am

click to enlarge Sofia’s Pizzeria drew raves from America's Best Restaurants both for its food and record of giving back to the community. - Courtesy Photo / Sofia’s Pizzeria
Courtesy Photo / Sofia’s Pizzeria
Sofia’s Pizzeria drew raves from America's Best Restaurants both for its food and record of giving back to the community.
The episode of YouTube series America’s Best Restaurants featuring Sofia’s Pizzeria is now online, giving viewers an inside look at San Antonio mini-chain's food and success story.

America's Best Restaurants teased the episode all the way back in September, when its crew  visited the Sofia's location at 903 E. Bitters Road, Suite 301, for inclusion in the series. Since then, online groups for Alamo City foodies have buzzed with anticipation about when the installment would go live.

Sofia's, known for its New York-style thin-crust pies and slices, has built a following based on its quality ingredients and friendly service. Since opening its flagship location in 2019, the business has charted a brisk expansion that's included two additional stores.

Fans can catch the Sofia’s episode on YouTube or via the restaurant’s Facebook page. In it, host Theo Williams raves about the family-owned establishment's pies, garlic knots and lasagna and also lets the owners dish on their record of giving back to the community by supporting local youth organizations with a share of their sales.

The same day America's Best Restaurants visited Sofia's, the crew also taped at Southern comfort-food spot Lucy Cooper’s, another local brand that's built a solid following for its food while undergoing in impressive expansion. After opening the first Lucy Cooper's Ice House in 2018 on San Antonio's North Side, the group has opened satellites on the West Side and in New Braunfels.

The Lucy Cooper’s episode went live in January.

