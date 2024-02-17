San Antonio’s Sofia’s Pizzeria appears on YouTube series America’s Best Restaurants

click to enlarge
Sofia’s Pizzeria drew raves from America's Best Restaurants both for its food and record of giving back to the community.
The episode of YouTube series America’s Best Restaurants
featuring Sofia’s Pizzeria is now online, giving viewers an inside look at San Antonio mini-chain's food and success story.
America's Best Restaurants teased the episode
all the way back in September, when its crew visited the Sofia's location at 903 E. Bitters Road, Suite 301, for inclusion in the series. Since then, online groups for Alamo City foodies have buzzed with anticipation about when the installment would go live.
Sofia's, known for its New York-style thin-crust pies and slices, has built a following based on its quality ingredients and friendly service. Since opening its flagship location in 2019, the business has charted a brisk expansion that's included two additional stores.
Fans can catch the Sofia’s episode on YouTube
or via the restaurant’s Facebook page
. In it, host Theo Williams raves about the family-owned establishment's pies, garlic knots and lasagna and also lets the owners dish on their record of giving back to the community by supporting local youth organizations with a share of their sales.
The same day America's Best Restaurants
visited Sofia's, the crew also taped at Southern comfort-food spot Lucy Cooper’s, another local brand that's built a solid following for its food while undergoing in impressive expansion. After opening the first Lucy Cooper's Ice House in 2018 on San Antonio's North Side, the group has opened satellites on the West Side and in New Braunfels.
The Lucy Cooper’s episode went live
in January.
