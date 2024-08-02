San Antonio's South BBQ asks for help after smoker stolen from parking lot

click to enlarge Screenshot / Google Street View An Oyler 1300 smoker was stolen from South BBQ and Kitchen's parking lot early Thursday.

San Antonio's South BBQ & Kitchen restaurant is asking for the public's help after a thief made off with its 6,600-pound commercial smoker early Thursday.An Oyler 1300 smoker was stolen from the South Side restaurant's parking lot at 2011 Mission Road at 1:29 a.m. Aug. 1, according to an Instagram post from the business.A GPS tracker was fixed to the trailer, South BBQ owner Andrew Samia wrote in the post. However, when he arrived at 2019 Ann Arbor Drive to retrieve the stolen property, the smoker had already been removed and the trailer abandoned.The price tag for even a used Oyler 1300 can run tens of thousands of dollars, according to online sales listings."Those of you in the industry know how much these things cost and know how devastating of a blow it is to us," wrote Samia, who also owns the critically acclaimed Curry Boys BBQ. "We are offering a $2,000 cash reward to any information that leads to the recovery of the smoker. No questions asked, we just want it back."Samia is also encouraging other Barbecue restaurant owners to look out for anyone trying to sell an expensive smoker. Samia asked that anyone with information on the rig's whereabouts contact him directly.