San Antonio's Taco Rumble returns Sept. 15, pitting local chefs against rivals from Houston, Dallas, Austin

This year's Taco Rumble will take place at the San Antonio Museum of Art and raise money for the Texas Food & Wine Alliance.

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 12:19 pm

The 2022 iteration of the Taco Rumble will take place at the San Antonio Museum of Art. - Instagram / sanantoniofoodwinealliance
Instagram / sanantoniofoodwinealliance
The 2022 iteration of the Taco Rumble will take place at the San Antonio Museum of Art.
The Texas Food & Wine Alliance’s Taco Rumble will expand its footprint this year, bringing chefs from Houston and Dallas into a contest started in 2021 to see whether San Antonio or Austin culinary pros sling the best tacos.

The Sept. 15 charity event pits seven San Antonio taco specialists against four from Austin, two from Houston and one from Dallas. The goal is to prove which city best represents the Tex-Mex staple while raising funds for the Texas Food & Wine Alliance, a culinary nonprofit dedicated to supporting the South Texas food and beverage community.

Proceeds will fund a grant program for chefs, farmers and artisan producers. Since 2012, the Alliance has awarded $421,000 in grants to fund groundbreaking culinary projects.

This year’s event will include San Antonio's Sangria on the Burg and Milpa as well as newcomers Panfila Cantina and Tacos Cucuy. Other Alamo City contenders include Full Belly Café + Bar, The Jerk Shack and the boys behind Squeezebox’s Sunday Fajita Lounge. All will defend the Taco Rumble title, won last year by San Antonio's La Fonda de Jaime 2.0.

Out-of-town competitors include Chef Victoria Elizondo of Houston’s Cochinita & Co., Taquero Daniel Cobos of Austin’s Vaquero Taquero and Dallas-based Chef Tony Ibarra of La Mina.

In addition to showcasing the best in taco craftsmanship, Taco Rumble will feature sweet treats as well as wines, craft beer and spirits tastings. General Admission tickets are $75.

The $150 Taco Rumble VIP experience includes access to the Casa Noble lounge at Tre Trattoria and early entry at 7 p.m. VIP guests can expect specialty cocktails and bites from local celebrity chef Jason Dady paired with Casa Noble’s award-winning tequila portfolio.

This year's iteration of the Taco Rumble will run 7:30-10 p.m. at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Trending

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

Carriqui, the restaurant in San Antonio's old Liberty Bar building, sets Friday, Sept. 2 opening

By Nina Rangel

Carriqui is located in the historic building that formerly housed Liberty Bar.

San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ appears in latest season of Hulu series BBQuest

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ cuts an unassuming figure on the St. Mary's strip.

El Paso transplant Coffee House of Hel serving up java with a side of horror in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Coffee House of Hel is now open on Huebner Road.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us