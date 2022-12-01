San Antonio's Tenko Ramen closing permanently on Dec. 31

Instagram / tenkoramen
Pearl eatery Tenko Ramen is the last remaining original tenant of the Pearl's food hall.
The Pearl's Tenko Ramen will permanently shut down Dec. 31, after serving up sumptuous noodle soups at the mixed-use development's Bottling Department food hall for more than five years, KSAT reports
“I am grateful for Tenko’s five and a half years at Food Hall. As one of the first operators, it will be a bittersweet departure, but I’m looking forward to what lies ahead,” Tenko owner Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin told the station.
The kiosk was the last remaining original tenant of the Bottling Department, which was established in 2017 as a culinary incubator that lets local food startups grow into standalone concepts. Former tenants include Fletcher’s Hamburgers, The Good Kind, Bud's Southern Rotisserie and Maybelle's Donuts.
Fans of Dobbertin’s Asian eats can still experience her cooking at the Pearl's Best Quality Daughter, where she remains chef-owner.
