San Antonio's Tenko Ramen closing permanently on Dec. 31

The noodle house was the last remaining original tenant of the Pearl's Bottling Department food hall.

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 2:50 pm

Pearl eatery Tenko Ramen is the last remaining original tenant of the Pearl's food hall. - Instagram / tenkoramen
Instagram / tenkoramen
Pearl eatery Tenko Ramen is the last remaining original tenant of the Pearl's food hall.
The Pearl's Tenko Ramen will permanently shut down Dec. 31, after serving up sumptuous noodle soups at the mixed-use development's Bottling Department food hall for more than five years, KSAT reports.

“I am grateful for Tenko’s five and a half years at Food Hall. As one of the first operators, it will be a bittersweet departure, but I’m looking forward to what lies ahead,” Tenko owner Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin told the station.

The kiosk was the last remaining original tenant of the Bottling Department, which was established in 2017 as a culinary incubator that lets local food startups grow into standalone concepts. Former tenants include Fletcher’s Hamburgers, The Good Kind, Bud's Southern Rotisserie and Maybelle's Donuts.

Fans of Dobbertin’s Asian eats can still experience her cooking at the Pearl's Best Quality Daughter, where she remains chef-owner.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas Hill Country's William Chris Vineyards makes list of Top 100 Wineries in the World

By Nina Rangel

William Chris Vineyards is located in the Hill Country town of Hye.

Little Bites: Craft brewery birthday parties and rare whiskey tastings are making San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

The Hayden's to-go Christmas meal includes batched cocktails.

WTF Food News: Hot Pockets — yes, that Hot Pockets — launches line of cargo shorts

By Nina Rangel

Hot Pockets is entering the apparel game with cargo shorts. Bold move.

Texas named worst state for a girl’s night based on safety, costs of drinks, access to five-star bars

By Nina Rangel

Texas has been named the worst state for a girl’s night out.

Also in Food & Drink

Fiery South: Thai Buri offers a taste of the Southeast Asian culinary powerhouse's regional cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

The "dried" curry featuring coarsely ground pork is a standout at Thai Buri.

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us