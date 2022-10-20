San Antonio's The Big Bib BBQ expands to nearby New Braunfels

Instagram / bigbibbbqnb
The Big Bib BBQ's New Braunfels location is in the spot that formerly housed McBee’s BBQ.
San Antonio barbecue spot The Big Bib BBQ
has opened a location in nearby New Braunfels, where it's serving up smoked meats daily, Community Impact reports
.
New Braunfels' The Big Bib opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St. in the building that formerly housed McBee’s BBQ, according to the news site. The new restaurant is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, or until sellout, and the business plans to expand its hours in coming weeks.
Established in 2000, The Big Bib began at a car wash on San Antonio's East Side. In 2010, the venture opened a 600-square-foot brick-and-mortar location on Austin Highway. Two years later, it acquired the adjoining space and doubled in size.
According to The Big Bib's website, it's also operated locations at Stinson Municipal Airport on the South Side, in the Alamodome and at Baylor University’s McClane Stadium. The Stinson Airport website lists its Big Bib as "closed until further notice," however.
