San Antonio's The Good Kind launches Summer Dance Party series featuring local DJs

Instagram / southtown101 The Good Kind is located at 1127 S. St. Mary's St.

Picturesque Southtown garden eatery The Good Kind will usher in summer with a weekend dance party series featuring several local DJs as well as eats and drinks from the onsite restaurant.The weekly event is open to all ages, as local DJs such as DJ Nandez and DJ Anita Boogie provide tunes for dancing the night away. DJs are scheduled to play every Sunday from 5-9 p.m., rotating on a weekly basis. The series will kick off with DJ Joshua K. Swensen at the inaugural May 15 event.The Good Kind will have its full food menu — which includes asian sticky wings, fish tacos and sandwiches — and drink menu available for guests who dance up an appetite.The Southtown spot’s hours of operation are Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The Good Kind is located at 1127 S. St. Mary's St.