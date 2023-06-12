VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio's The Good News Burgers shutters Potranco Road, San Pedro stores

The brand’s west-of-downtown location and kiosk inside North Star Mall's food court are still open.

By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 11:03 am

The Good News Burgers has closed two of its four San Antonio locations. - Instagram / thegoodnewsburgers
Instagram / thegoodnewsburgers
The Good News Burgers has closed two of its four San Antonio locations.
Nationally-lauded burger joint The Good News Burgers has closed two of its four San Antonio locations, a late Sunday social media post notes.

Owner Robert Walker took to Facebook June 11 to share the news, saying the closures are a result of “quite a few obstacles in rebranding, transient increases, non negotiable lease agreements” and more.

The post went on to note the brand’s stores at 36th Street and Commerce and inside North Star Mall are still open.

“As of this weekend, both our San Pedro and our Potranco locations are permanently closed. This will to allow us to focus our efforts in reintroducing our new brand and the newest concept of The Good News Burgers Express located in North Star Mall,” the post read. “I want to sincerely thank those who messaged me personally to see how we were doing and to offer not only prayers and words of encouragement but also even other opportunities in an effort to continue to grow.”

The rebranding troubles stem from a late 2021 legal battle that ensued between the SA-born brand, which was called Papa’s Burgers, and Houston-based Pappas Restaurants — the owner of the Pappadeaux, Pappasito's and Pappas Burger chains. Lawyers for the Pappas group slapped Walker with a cease-and-desist letter ordering him to "immediately transition [his San Antonio restaurants] away" from their longtime name, logo and associated colors.

Walker debuted his mini-chain’s new moniker, The Good News Burgers, in December of 2021.

The remaining stores are located at 972 S.W. 36th Street, west of downtown, and inside North Star Mall’s food court.

