San Antonio's The Growler Exchange now slinging brews at second location

The craft beer haven took to Instagram Tuesday to share the news, saying its new outpost at 914 E. Elmira is now pouring. The new taproom didn't share a grand opening date but did note that the pizza made popular by the Growler Exchange’s existing Alamo Heights location, 4130 Broadway, will soon be served at the new shop.
The new location houses about a dozen taps dedicated to craft beers from Texas and beyond. The spot also hosts two cabinet-style video games, ample indoor seating and a handful of outdoor tables.
The Growler Exchange’s new outpost is located in the same small complex as Ming’s, Santa Diabla Cocina Mexicana and Black Swan Yoga. Its operating hours are listed as 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.-midnight Thursday through Saturday.
The Current reached out to the business for more opening details, but got no reply by press time.
