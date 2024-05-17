San Antonio's The Hangar Bar and Grill expands with third location

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
The Hangar's newest local outpost is taking over a former restaurant space at 9330 Potranco Road
Low-key San Antonio hangout The Hangar Bar and Grill will open a third location this summer, this one on the West Side, MySA reports
Hangar owner Doug Ackerly told the new site that the mini-chain's newest outpost will take over a former Dog Haus restaurant at 9330 Potranco Road near Hunt Lane.
The Hangar's other locations are its original at at 8203 Broadway and a second at 12234 Nacogdoches Road. Both are casual spots that offer libations along with traditional bar bites such as fries, wings, sandwiches and burgers. Each location also offers its own calendar of rotating events such as trivia, game nights and boxing events, Ackerly told MySA.
The upcoming location will offer the same menu and host events similar to the ones held at the two existing Hangar establishments, Ackerly also said. He didn't reveal a grand opening date for the spot.
