SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio's The Hangar Bar and Grill expands with third location

The Hangar's newest outpost will take over an empty Dog Haus space on the city's West Side.

By on Fri, May 17, 2024 at 4:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Hangar's newest local outpost is taking over a former restaurant space at 9330 Potranco Road - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
The Hangar's newest local outpost is taking over a former restaurant space at 9330 Potranco Road
Low-key San Antonio hangout The Hangar Bar and Grill will open a third location this summer, this one on the West Side, MySA reports.

Hangar owner Doug Ackerly told the new site that the mini-chain's newest outpost will take over a former Dog Haus restaurant at 9330 Potranco Road near Hunt Lane.

The Hangar's other locations are its original at at 8203 Broadway and a second at 12234 Nacogdoches Road. Both are casual spots that offer libations along with traditional bar bites such as fries, wings, sandwiches and burgers. Each location also offers its own calendar of rotating events such as trivia, game nights and boxing events, Ackerly told MySA.

The upcoming location will offer the same menu and host events similar to the ones held at the two existing Hangar establishments, Ackerly also said. He didn't reveal a grand opening date for the spot.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters. 

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Red Lobster closes one of its six San Antonio locations as part of national downsizing

By Nina Rangel

Red Lobster is closing at least 99 locations across the U.S.

Swanky San Antonio rooftop bar Lunatique now open at Creamery complex

By Nina Rangel

Lunatique, the new bar atop the north-of-downtown Creamery complex, is now open.

First Look: San Antonio's new Pullman Market is a bustling foodie haven

By Nina Rangel

Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave., on the south end of the redeveloped Pearl complex.

Houston-based BB's Tex-Orleans abruptly closes South San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

BB's Tex-Orleans shuttered its Brooks City Base location.

Maeve's Many Faces: Government Hill cocktail spot packs plenty of ambition into its small menu

By Ron Bechtol

Maeve offers the Hanky Panky on its "classic" cocktail menu.

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us