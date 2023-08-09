LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio’s The Hayden launches Tuesday Burgers, Bourbon & Bubbles event

Both the Broadway location and the new second restaurant at Alon Market will be participating in the weekly special.

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 2:25 pm

click to enlarge The Hayden's Alon Market location opened in June. - Courtesy Photo / The Hayden
Courtesy Photo / The Hayden
The Hayden's Alon Market location opened in June.
San Antonio’s The Hayden restaurants are known for old-school vibes and Jewish deli-inspired eats. Now, the team behind them is vying to make specialty burgers part of the brand thanks to a new Tuesday night special.

The newly unveiled Burgers, Bourbon & Bubbles Night offer an $11 burger special featuring a new off-menu surprise creation with a side of fries. The inaugural sando, served Tuesday, Aug. 7, was a patty melt on earthy rye bread. Past burger specials have included pimento cheese and bacon marmalade varieties.

Traditionalists need not worry, though. Guests can also order the Tuesday special with a classic Hayden Burger, loaded with smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Hayden sauce and deli mustard for the same price. Guests can wash down the burgers with a Jim Beam Bourbon cocktail or a glass of house champagne for an additional $5.

The special will run 5-9 p.m. every Tuesday at both the original location on Broadway and the newer eatery, which opened at the Alon Market in June.

