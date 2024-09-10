TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's The Hayden vying for prize in national chicken sandwich contest

The homegrown diner chain is one of eight contestants vying to win $20,000.

By on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 at 4:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Hayden's The Wild One is a crispy chicken sandwich topped with a pimento cheese- and bacon-stuffed poblano pepper. - The Hayden / Facebook
The Hayden / Facebook
The Hayden's The Wild One is a crispy chicken sandwich topped with a pimento cheese- and bacon-stuffed poblano pepper.
Who knew there was an official bun of the chicken sandwich? What's more, who knew the company behind said bun wants to give one restaurant $20,000 for a chicken sandwich.

That bun company, Artesano, launched a challenge asking restaurants nationwide to come up with their own original spin on the classic chicken sando by incorporating regional culinary methods and flavors.

The result? Eight participating eateries, including San Antonio's homegrown diner chain The Hayden, will go head-to-head in a bracket-style competition to win a $20,000 grand prize for having the tastiest chicken sandwich.

Foodies vote online to support their favorite — and, in the process, they're entered in a chance to win $10,000.

The Hayden took on the challenge of developing a chicken sandwich that represents Texas to a T. The result is The Wild One, a crispy chicken patty topped with a pimento cheese- and bacon-stuffed poblano pepper and a tomatillo salsa aioli.

The pimento cheese is a quintessential Southern dish, chef Peter Gonzales of The Hayden explained to the Current, and he noted that the poblano and salsa verde aioli pay homage to Texas' diverse culture, both social and gastronomic.

"I have been looking at a couple recipes, and there's definitely some competition, but that just gives us more wood for the fire to keep pushing the sandwich, keep making the sandwich very consistent," Gonzales said.

The Wild One will be available to order at The Hayden for the duration of the contest, which will remain in the first round of voting through Sept. 13. Four restaurants will advance to the semifinals, during which voting is open Sept. 16-20. The top two will move on to the finals, for which voting runs Sept. 23-27.

Artesano will announce the winner Nov. 9, which happens to be — you guessed it — National Chicken Sandwich Day.

Each recipe is available here, so anyone who wants to try them at home do so. But, we're guessing most San Antonio foodies are on Team The Hayden.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Upscale San Antonio Mexican restaurant Frida temporarily closed due to unpaid rent

By Stephanie Koithan

Until its recent temporary closure, Frida operated a reservation-only, high-end Mexican restaurant in Stone Oak.

North San Antonio all-pink coffee shop Pink Rose closes shortly after rebrand

By Stephanie Koithan

The coffee shop, originally called Pink Cappuccino, has closed just a few months after its rebrand.

San Antonio Spurs add 12 locally owned restaurants to list of 2024-2025 food vendors

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs Culinary Residency program enables San Antonio food businesses to serve up signature dishes during the NBA team's home games.

San Antonio's high-end Italian restaurant Allora at the Pearl has quietly closed

By Stephanie Koithan

Allora was known as a “distinctly Italian restaurant with uniquely Texan flavors."

San Antonio's El Chunky and Barrio Dogg both excel at Mexican-style hotdogs

By Ron Bechtol

A couple of well-dressed dogs and corn in a cup from El Chunky make for a serious meal.

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us