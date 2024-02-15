FLAVOR (5/9) FLASH SALE HAPPENING NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's The Melting Pot launches Leap Year marriage proposal promotion

The winning couples will receive a five-course dinner and fondue date nights for a year.

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 4:20 pm

San Antonio is home to one The Melting Pot location.
Courtesy Photo / The Melting Pot
Fondue chain The Melting Pot will offer a few cheese-loving couples a romantic five-course dinner on Thursday, Feb. 29, to set the stage for uniquely timed marriage proposals.

The dinner — complete with rose petals and candles — will be the first of a year’s worth of fondue date nights for four winning couples selected based on how compelling their love stories are.

“Leap Day only comes around every four years and Melting Pot … is taking this uniquely romantic day and making it into a forever memory with the Ultimate Leap-posal,” Ana Malmqvist, chief marketing officer for the Tampa, Florida-based chain said in an emailed statement.

The winning couples’ extravagant Leap Day evening will begin with a rose bouquet, rose petals and candles waiting at their “Lovers’ Lane” table, according to details aired by the company. Staff then will treat them to an over-the-top dinner featuring cheese fondue, premium entrées and chocolate fondue that arrives with fire and sparklers.

For a shot at winning the Ultimate Leap-posal — and fondue date nights for a year — contestants must fill out an entry form by 5 p.m. EST Sunday, Feb. 18. The form will ask hopefuls to share something about themselves, their partner and their love story.

Melting Pot will contact the winners privately by Feb. 22.

San Antonio's sole The Melting Pot restaurant is located at 14855 Blanco Road, #110, near Walker Ranch Park.

