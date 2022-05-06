Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's The Rim shopping complex gaining two new fast-casual dining concepts

Pizza joint Via 313 and fried-chicken concept The Crack Shack will soon open at the shopping center.

By on Fri, May 6, 2022 at 4:57 pm

California-based The Crack Shack offers SoCal-inspired fried chicken, sandwiches and bowls. - INSTAGRAM / GETCRACKSHACKED
Instagram / getcrackshacked
California-based The Crack Shack offers SoCal-inspired fried chicken, sandwiches and bowls.

The Rim shopping center in Northwest San Antonio will soon welcome two new fast-casual dining concepts. Via 313 Pizzeria and fried chicken concept The Crack Shack have both inked leases there, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

According to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction on new locations of Austin-based Via 313 and San Diego-based Crack Shack will begin next month, the paper reports.

Both 2,500-square-foot projects are located at 17315 West Interstate 10, and both list construction costs of around $500,000, the TDLR filing states.

Via 313 started in 2011 as a single Austin food truck that offered thick-and thin-crust pizza. It’s since expanded into eight locations, including five in Austin, one in Cedar Park and two in Utah.

In January, the Express-News reported that Via 313 would open its first SA location in the city’s Medical Center area by late March. However, that location has not yet been completed.

The Crack Shack offers SoCal-inspired fried chicken, sandwiches and bowls as well as sweets and savory side items.

Other fried yardbird concepts that have recently announced expansions to San Antonio include North Carolina-based Bojangles, Buffalo Wild Wings' GO concept and Las Vegas-based Big Chicken, owned by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

The Crack Shack didn't respond to the Business Journal’s requests for grand opening details for the Rim location. However, a representative of Via 313 told the newspaper it's aiming to open shortly after construction is complete in December.

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Cove 606 West Cypress St., (210) 227-2683, thecove.us Guy Fieri first visited The Cove during season four of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for the “Totally Unexpected” episode. Yep, Fieri really loved that The Cove is a restaurant, car wash, laundromat all in one. He loved it so much that he came back and had a Latin-spiced lamb burger as part of the “Best from the Road” episode where he revisited all of his favorites. Photo via Instagram / thecovesa

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

