San Antonio's The Rim shopping complex gaining two new fast-casual dining concepts

Instagram / getcrackshacked
California-based The Crack Shack offers SoCal-inspired fried chicken, sandwiches and bowls.
The Rim shopping center in Northwest San Antonio will soon welcome two new fast-casual dining concepts. Via 313 Pizzeria and fried chicken concept The Crack Shack have both inked leases there, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
According to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction on new locations of Austin-based Via 313 and San Diego-based Crack Shack will begin next month, the paper reports.
Both 2,500-square-foot projects are located at 17315 West Interstate 10, and both list construction costs of around $500,000, the TDLR filing states.
Via 313 started in 2011 as a single Austin food truck that offered thick-and thin-crust pizza. It’s since expanded into eight locations, including five in Austin, one in Cedar Park and two in Utah.
In January, the Express-News reported that Via 313
would open its first SA location in the city’s Medical Center area by late March. However, that location has not yet been completed.
The Crack Shack offers SoCal-inspired fried chicken, sandwiches and bowls as well as sweets and savory side items.
Other fried yardbird concepts that have recently announced expansions to San Antonio include North Carolina-based Bojangles
, Buffalo Wild Wings' GO
concept and Las Vegas-based Big Chicken
, owned by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.
The Crack Shack didn't respond to the Business Journal
’s requests for grand opening details for the Rim location. However, a representative of Via 313 told the newspaper it's aiming to open shortly after construction is complete in December.
