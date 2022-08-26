San Antonio's The Squeezebox hosting inaugural fajita competition, featuring local chefs and free tacos

click to enlarge @txtroublemaker for The Squeezebox The Squeezebox will host its inaugural Fajita Lounge Showdown Sunday, Sept. 4.

St. Mary’s Strip nightspot The Squeezebox will host its inaugural Fajita Lounge Showdown on Sunday, Sept. 4, a cooking competition featuring free tacos and live music.The showdown is a large-scale homage to Squeezebox owner Aaron Peña’s weekly donation-based concept The Fajita Lounge. On Sunday evenings, Peña and culinary cohorts Matt Garcia and Jake Gonzales prepare free chicken or beef fajita tacos for patrons of the bar, located at 2806 N. St. Mary's St.In the new event, five chefs will battle for the distinction of making the Best Fajita Tacos in San Antonio. The winner also will land a $500 cash prize.Kenny Loo of Golden Kirin Restaurant, Sergio Flores of La Tortuga Cocina Latina, Eddie Barrera of Sijang Korean Corn Dog pop-up, Rory Torres of Crispy Bao Gang, and Steve Lopez will prepare traditional fajita tacos for the competition. They'll also be expected to create tacos with a “wildcard protein delicacy” provided to test their creativity, according to Squeezebox honchos.Doors will open at 8 p.m. for the competition. The venue will charge a $10 cover, but tacos will be free and served on an all-you-can-eat basis, while supplies last. Even after the tacos are gone, local band The Texases will keep the party going supplemented with tunes from DJ Plata.