San Antonio's The Squeezebox hosting inaugural fajita competition, featuring local chefs and free tacos

The Sept. 4 event will pit five chefs against one another in an epic battle, vying for a $500 cash prize.

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 9:55 am

click to enlarge The Squeezebox will host its inaugural Fajita Lounge Showdown Sunday, Sept. 4. - @txtroublemaker for The Squeezebox
@txtroublemaker for The Squeezebox
The Squeezebox will host its inaugural Fajita Lounge Showdown Sunday, Sept. 4.
St. Mary’s Strip nightspot The Squeezebox will host its inaugural Fajita Lounge Showdown on Sunday, Sept. 4, a cooking competition featuring free tacos and live music.

The showdown is a large-scale homage to Squeezebox owner Aaron Peña’s weekly donation-based concept The Fajita Lounge. On Sunday evenings, Peña and culinary cohorts Matt Garcia and Jake Gonzales prepare free chicken or beef fajita tacos for patrons of the bar, located at 2806 N. St. Mary's St.

In the new event, five chefs will battle for the distinction of making the Best Fajita Tacos in San Antonio. The winner also will land a $500 cash prize.

Kenny Loo of Golden Kirin Restaurant, Sergio Flores of La Tortuga Cocina Latina, Eddie Barrera of Sijang Korean Corn Dog pop-up, Rory Torres of Crispy Bao Gang, and Steve Lopez will prepare traditional fajita tacos for the competition. They'll also be expected to create tacos with a “wildcard protein delicacy” provided to test their creativity, according to Squeezebox honchos.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. for the competition. The venue will charge a $10 cover, but tacos will be free and served on an all-you-can-eat basis, while supplies last. Even after the tacos are gone, local band The Texases will keep the party going supplemented with tunes from DJ Plata.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Dad's Karaoke 2615 Mossrock Dr., (210) 267-5703, facebook.com/dadskaraoke When “karaoke” is in the name, you can expect a venue name to have its shit together. This spot is perfect for times you just wanna get drunk and scream into a microphone. Slightly sleazy, the bar is a solid option for hours of uninhibited fun for just about anyone, especially first-timers trying to get their feet wet in the art of karaoke. Expect a crowd — or shall we say audience? Photo via Google Maps

Here's where to sing karaoke almost any night of the week in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall
Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about

Support Us