San Antonio's third Sprouts Farmers Market opening on the West Side this Friday

The festivities begin Friday and conclude Sunday with an in-store scavenger hunt and an ice cream social.

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 10:16 am

click to enlarge The new Sprouts Farmers Market will give the Phoenix-based grocery chain three San Antonio stores. - Instagram / sprouts
Instagram / sprouts
The new Sprouts Farmers Market will give the Phoenix-based grocery chain three San Antonio stores.
San Antonio’s West Side will is about to gain another spot to grab fresh organic produce, bulk nuts and supplements.

The city’s third Sprouts Farmers Market will open at 9702 State Highway 151 this Friday, bringing more than 100 jobs to the area. The store will throw open its doors at 7 a.m. following a ribbon cutting 15 minutes prior.

The weekend-long opening celebration will include live music, kids’ games, prizes and samples. The festivities will conclude Sunday with an in-store scavenger hunt and Sundae Funday ice cream social from noon until 5 p.m.

The first 250 shoppers Friday and Saturday will receive a reusable bag filled with product samples from featured brands. Guests also will be able to create their own trail mix and will receive a gift with their purchase on Saturday.

Phoenix-based Sprouts also operates San Antonio locations at 22135 S. Bulverde Road and 8101 Callaghan Road. Its newest location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Shake Shack locations will add automated kiosks, joining industry trend

By Nina Rangel

One of San Antonio's Shake Shack locations is at 3003 Broadway, near Brackenridge Park.

San Antonio sweet shop Laika Cheesecake plans to open New Braunfels location

By Nina Rangel

Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso opened its first location in late 2020.

San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurants are giving away free 8-count nuggets through Nov. 8

By Nina Rangel

Chick-fil-A is offering breaded nuggets to users of its app.

Gastro-pub opens in San Antonio airport, taking over space of George Gervin's Sports Bar

By Nina Rangel

Beercode Kitchen & Bar is now open inside San Antonio International Airport's Terminal A.

Also in Food & Drink

Old Forester Distilling taps iconic King Ranch to debut a whiskey with distinct South Texas terroir

By Nina Rangel

The collaborative bourbon offers a lingering, warming finish and notes of molasses, leather, cherry, nuts and vanilla.

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

By Ron Bechtol

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

By Nina Rangel

Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us