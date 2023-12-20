LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio's Tlahco Mexican Kitchen closes Stone Oak location

The business' flagship location on San Pedro will remain open.

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 11:29 am

Tlahco's cochinita pibil is incredibly popular. - Instagram / tlahco.mk
Instagram / tlahco.mk
Tlahco's cochinita pibil is incredibly popular.
San Antonio dining spot Tlahco Mexican Kitchen has closed its Stone Oak neighborhood location.

Known for interior-Mexican breakfast, lunch and dinner, Tlahco opened the north SA shop, 1662 Encino Rio, Suite 100, in January 2022.

The business took to social media early Wednesday to share the news, thanking its employees and patrons for their support over the last two years and urging locals to continue to support the company’s flagship location at 6702 San Pedro Ave. 

The remaining Tlahco restaurant is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

