San Antonio's upcoming Idle Brewing shares sneak peek at craft beer lineup, building details

Expect Idle's 10-barrel brewhouse to produce kolschs, pilsners, lagers and the occasional IPA, a company official said.

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 3:32 pm

click to enlarge Idle Beer Hall & Brewery is expected to open later this year in Make Ready Market. - Courtesy Photo / Studio 8
Courtesy Photo / Studio 8
Idle Beer Hall & Brewery is expected to open later this year in Make Ready Market.
It's a safe bet plenty of SA craft beer lovers are looking forward to the arrival of Idle Beer Hall & Brewery, slated to open later this year.

First, Idle was one of the first tenants confirmed for the much-anticipated Make Ready Market, a River North food hall now under construction. Second, the brewery is a subsidiary of LA-based Pouring With Heart, which runs similar spots in Austin, Denver and Southern California — locales known for their taste in craft brews.

However, until now, details on what to expect from Idle have been scant. Fortunately, Idle's operators and designers were willing to share details about what to expect from its brews and the building it will occupy.    

“Beers will be crisp, clean, and approachable,” Pouring With Heart Communications Director Jamie Shen told the Current. “Idle's 10-barrel brewhouse will provide crushable kolschs, pilsners and lagers and the occasional IPA, perfect to enjoy in the heat of summer.”
click to enlarge Idle Beer Hall will blend historical and industrial elements with earthy features. - Courtesy Photo / Studio 8
Courtesy Photo / Studio 8
Idle Beer Hall will blend historical and industrial elements with earthy features.
Shen kept mum about Idle’s projected opening date, but he did say the company is searching for local brewmeister to take the helm.

Idle's facility will blend historical and industrial elements with earthy features that pay homage to the rich Mexican influence on Texas, according to a statement from local architecture firm Studio 8, which is involved in its design.

Renderings show the spot pairing warm wood furniture, colorful tile and vintage doors and light fixtures with natural light and casual seating areas.
click to enlarge Idle Beer Hall will offer natural light and casual seating areas. - Courtesy Photo / Studio 8
Courtesy Photo / Studio 8
Idle Beer Hall will offer natural light and casual seating areas.
Make Ready Market, 711 Broadway, will utilize two historic buildings, one of which was originally part of a Cavender Cadillac dealership. The food hall is so named because that building was where cars were “made ready” with their final clean and polish.

