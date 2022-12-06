San Antonio's upcoming Make Ready Market lands 5 more food hall tenants

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Make Ready Market
Make Ready Market is slated to open next spring.
Make Ready Market, the culinary component in downtown's upcoming River North development, has signed up five more tenants, most of them local, the San Antonio Express-News reports
San Antonio restaurateur Orlando Aguirre — owner of Chilaquil and El Diente de Oro at the Pearl — and chef Zach Garza will join the collection of vendors inside the 10-stall food hall, the daily reports.
Earlier this year, Make Ready Market announced its first major tenants
: Mila Coffee and a brewery backed by LA-based bar group Pouring with Heart, which operates other sites in Austin, Denver and Southern California.
The new additions to the roster include sweet and savory pies by Austin-based Tiny Pies, Venezuelan cuisine by Austin-based Four Brothers and burgers, fries and shakes by Orderup owner David Galbreath, the Express-News
reports. San Antonio’s Aguirre will sling Mexican fare, while Garza will curate beer, wine, cider, frozen cocktails and paletas. He'll also manage the food hall.
Make Ready Market, 711 Broadway, will occupy two historic buildings, one which was originally part of a Cavender Cadillac dealership, where cars were “made ready” with a final clean and polish prior to being delivered to customers. See what they did there?
Mila Coffee will operate a standalone walk-up coffee spot situated along the development's new bicycle track, under construction on Avenue B.
Aguirre told the Express-News
he'll focus on presenting Mexican food in a "fun and different way.” Dishes will showcase seafood, beef and pork, and he'll pay special attention to items that pair well with drinks, such as tacos that go with specific types of beer.
Make Ready Market will offer indoor and covered patio seating for about 200 diners, with more seating at Pouring With Heart, the daily also reports.
The developers first planned for a winter 2022 opening date for the food hall, but they pushed it back to spring 2023. They haven't released details on the remaining tenants.
