San Antonio's vegan pizza spot Verve Pie has closed, promising to reopen in new digs

The eatery's owners want to relocate it from the suburbs to San Antonio proper, where most of its client base resides.

By on Mon, Aug 29, 2022 at 11:13 am

Vegan eatery Verve Pie has suddenly closed its Cibolo outpost. - Instagram / vervepie
Instagram / vervepie
Vegan eatery Verve Pie has suddenly closed its Cibolo outpost.
Days before the first anniversary of its grand opening, Cibolo's Verve Pizza has closed its doors, promising a relocation.  

The restaurant advertised itself as San Antonio area’s first 100% plant-based pizzeria when it opened last August. Now, this Aug. 25, the owners said via social media that they've shuttered the shop and plan to relocate it from the Northeastern suburbs to San Antonio proper, where most of its client base resides.

“We want to thank all of our customers that supported us from the beginning! The last month or 2 we’ve been functioning with minimal staff, so if you noticed a difference in the execution of our food or customer service, we greatly apologize,” the announcement read. “We wanted to stay open until we gave all of our staff an opportunity to find jobs elsewhere. The future of [V]erve pie is not completely certain but we hope to relocate to San Antonio next year ...”

Verve's signature pizzas include an Everything Bagel pie, which features vegan garlic aioli, avocado spread, vegan cream cheese, shaved red onion, seasoned fresh tomatoes and everything seasoning. The spot also offered four pies featuring plant-based meats, including pepperoni, Italian sausage and ground beef.

In addition to its pizzas, Verve scooped up coconut-based ice cream in flavors such as salted caramel pecan, berry basil, lemon thyme and cookies-and-cream.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

Food & Drink Slideshows

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

Food & Drink Slideshows

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

Trending

San Antonio culinary professionals weigh on FX hit The Bear's depiction of the food business

By Nina Rangel

The Bear is so spot-on that Carmy's emotionally driven outbursts have reportedly triggered PTSD in foodservice veterans.

Exploring San Antonio's diverse dining options on a college budget

By Noah Alcala Bach

North-of-downtown Asian cafe Ming's offers a casual atmosphere to unwind and enjoy a good meal.

Versa, Nothing Bundt Cakes: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Vinny Guerrero (R) and Jonabelle Timms will open Versa jazz bar this fall.

San Antonio burger staple Mark's Outing to open new location at the Shops at Rivercenter

By Nina Rangel

East Side staple Mark's Outing will soon open a shop inside San Antonio's Rivercenter Mall.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Mixtli showcases the cuisine of Mexico City in an elegant 10-course tasting menu

By Ron Bechtol

Mixtli has dubbed the current iteration of its menu "500 Years of Mexico City."

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us