San Antonio's vegan pizza spot Verve Pie has closed, promising to reopen in new digs

Instagram / vervepie
Vegan eatery Verve Pie has suddenly closed its Cibolo outpost.
Days before the first anniversary of its grand opening
, Cibolo's Verve Pizza has closed its doors, promising a relocation.
The restaurant advertised itself as San Antonio area’s first 100% plant-based pizzeria when it opened last August. Now, this Aug. 25, the owners said via social media that they've shuttered the shop and plan to relocate it from the Northeastern suburbs to San Antonio proper, where most of its client base resides.
“We want to thank all of our customers that supported us from the beginning! The last month or 2 we’ve been functioning with minimal staff, so if you noticed a difference in the execution of our food or customer service, we greatly apologize,” the announcement read. “We wanted to stay open until we gave all of our staff an opportunity to find jobs elsewhere. The future of [V]erve pie is not completely certain but we hope to relocate to San Antonio next year ...”
Verve's signature pizzas include an Everything Bagel pie, which features vegan garlic aioli, avocado spread, vegan cream cheese, shaved red onion, seasoned fresh tomatoes and everything seasoning. The spot also offered four pies featuring plant-based meats, including pepperoni, Italian sausage and ground beef.
In addition to its pizzas, Verve scooped up coconut-based ice cream in flavors such as salted caramel pecan, berry basil, lemon thyme and cookies-and-cream.
