San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing bringing in Philly cheesesteak outfit as food provider

Helmed by Philadelphia native Brie Morris, Eleanor 1909 offers cheesy sandos in several different variations, including ribeye, chicken and vegetarian.

Tue, Aug 2, 2022

Weathered Souls Brewing and South BBQ are parting ways on Sunday. - Facebook / Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
Facebook / Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
Weathered Souls Brewing and South BBQ are parting ways on Sunday.
San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing is parting ways with its in-house eatery of two and a half years, South BBQ, and welcoming in Philly cheesesteak outfit Eleanor 1909.

Helmed by Philadelphia native Brie Morris, Eleanor 1909 will offer its namesake cheesy sandwiches in ribeye, chicken and vegetarian versions, according to a Weathered Souls Facebook post. The menu also includes stuffed potato skins, Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, chicken wings, burgers and charcuterie boards.

Philly Cheesesteak outfit Eleanor 1909 will debut at the taproom on Tuesday, August 9. - Facebook / Eleanor 1909: Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks
Facebook / Eleanor 1909: Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks
Philly Cheesesteak outfit Eleanor 1909 will debut at the taproom on Tuesday, August 9.

So far, Morris' concept had been operating out of a food truck but will begin serving from Weathered Souls' taproom kitchen on Tuesday, August 9. Morris brings experience working with Food Network fixtures Bobby Flay and Rocco Dispirito, Italian chef Lorenzo Polegri and for concepts in Washington, D.C. and Dallas, according to the brewery's Facebook post.

The partnership between South BBQ and Weathered Souls Brewing began in January 2020, just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. The barbecue purveyor's last day of service at the brewery will be this Sunday. 

The Weathered Souls taproom, 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500, is open Monday through Wednesday 3-10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

