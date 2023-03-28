San Antonio’s Westin Riverwalk unveils redesign of its Zocca restaurant, hires new top chef

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Westin Riverwalk San Antonio The Westin's Zocca Cuisine D’Italia features an indoor-outdoor bar.

Downtown's Westin Riverwalk has reopened its Zocca Cuisine D’Italia in completely renovated river-level digs.The restaurant, which specializes in Texas-inspired Italian dishes, also has appointed Ron Mays as its executive chef, according to officials with the hotel chain.After the three-month-long reno, the restaurant now features an indoor-outdoor bar with river views that features a walk-up component for River Walk visitors to grab tipples on the go. The revamped space also boasts new walled-in booths, cushioned banquette seating areas and what management is calling a “vino-inspired private dining room.” Other aesthetic details of the updated open concept include gold accents, fresco murals and fragmented stone.Zocca serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Its revamped menu includes chicken liver bruschetta, osso buco, caprese pizza, tiramisu and shrimp with polenta. Its breakfast items include an egg white burrito and orange ricotta pancakes.New chef Mays has spent more than 20 years in kitchens throughout the U.S. He now oversees the entire culinary operation of the hotel, which includes Zocca, Cafecito Café, the pool bar, in-room dining and the banquet and catering programs.“The opportunity to breathe new life into an iconic establishment such as Zocca is an absolute honor,” Mays said in a press release. “I am excited to share a palatable, yet approachable, menu made for everyday dining … .”