San Antonio's Wetmore City Limits expected to reopen in August under new name

The longtime North Central watering hole closed in February and is now undergoing renovations.

By on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 at 3:54 pm

Wetmore Beach House plans to reopen in August.
Facebook / Wetmore Beach House
Wetmore Beach House plans to reopen in August.
North Central San Antonio nightspot Wetmore City Limits, which closed in February, is now getting a makeover and will reopen this summer as Wetmore Beach House, according to social media posts from its owners.

The 20-year-old watering hole at 12329 Wetmore Road is expected to begin serving again once renovations wrap up in August, the owners said in online posts. The Current was unable to reach management by press time to discuss further details.

In operation for 20 years, the low-key Wetmore City Limits was known for live music, karaoke, and a sprawling dance floor. The spot also featured pool, darts and multiple TVs for sports fans.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

