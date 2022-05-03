San Antonio's Whiskey Cake launches new spring brunch menu

Instagram / whiskeycake Whiskey Cake's new brunch menu includes dishes such as Farm Shashuka.

Far Northwest San Antonio brunch spot Whiskey Cake will launch a new lineup of seasonal brunch dishes this weekend with an emphasis on farm-fresh ingredients.The revamped menu will include dishes such as Farm Shashuka, a vegetarian take on the classic spicy tomato stew which features pan-braised greens, okra, peppers, chickpeas and two local poached eggs. Folks looking for something harrier may find it in the Farmhouse Benedict, which includes pulled pork, poached local eggs, smoked tomato hollandaise and micro basil on an English muffin.Sweet eats are also making an appearance in the form of cinnamon rolls and a daily French Toast Switch Up, wherein Whiskey Cake's chef creates something on the fly. The new menu also features a carrot cake pancake stack with lavender cream cheese icing, spiced pecans, sorghum whipped butter and vanilla-spiked maple syrup.Folks can snag the new brunch eats Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Whiskey Cake's San Antonio eatery is located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway.