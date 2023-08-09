San Antonio's Wild Barley opens patio bar to sell its craft brews

Instagram / wildbarleykitchenandbrewery
Wild Barley opened at 8403 Broadway St. — formerly Lee's El Taco Garage — in 2021.
Broadway corridor staple Wild Barley Kitchen & Brewery has opened Basecamp, an outdoor bar on its property that serves 10 house-brewed beers on draft.
The new bar, open 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as for special events, will improve the restaurant's efficiency by letting guests more quickly refill beers, close tabs and place orders during peak business hours, the owners said. It also adds 15 more seats for customers.
Courtesy Photo / Wild Barley Kitchen & Brewery
Basecamp, a new outdoor bar at Wild Barley Kitchen & Brewery.
Wild Barley began as a food trailer known for wood-fired sourdough bagels, bread and pizza. It opened a brick-and-mortar
location at 8403 Broadway St. — formerly Lee's El Taco Garage — in 2021. The outdoor bar held its official grand opening over the weekend.
The restaurants owners also said they'll continue making upgrades to the sprawling outdoor space by adding 30 more seats, TVs, projectors, fans and more misters for use in hot weather. By year’s end, the spot also will sell canned beers to go.
