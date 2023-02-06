San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept

Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murry plan to transform the mid-century modern building into a bar called Jackie's Desert Rose.

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 10:36 am

Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murray plan to turn a laundromat into a bar.
Google Maps
Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murray plan to turn a laundromat into a bar.
Revamping and revitalization continue in San Antonio's Pearl district.

The midcentury modern laundromat Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is primed for a facelift over the next year, MySA reports.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, the 519 E. Josephine St. building is slated to become Jackie's Desert Rose. Jackie's Desert Rose will be a new concept from Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murry.

According to MySA, the bar concept will be a first for Hill and Murray's newly formed hospitality group, Open Road Hospitality. Both Hill and Murray are well known in Austin for bars such as The White Horse, Stay Gold, Frazier's Long and Low and Kitty Cohen's — to name a few.

While Hill told MySA Open Road is still looking to “close the deal" in reference to the concept, San Antonio residents could see the new bar by early 2024. According to the TDLR filing, construction on the project is expected to take much of 2023.

