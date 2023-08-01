San Marcos kolache spot Dos Gatos plans location in New Braunfels

Instagram / dosgatoskolaches San Marcos-based Dos Gatos Kolache Bakery is opening a third location.

Fans of Texas- and Czech-style kolaches soon may be able to snag both at a new Dos Gatos Kolache Bakery location in New Braunfels, according to a state filing.The proposed bakery, located at 1176 FM 306 in New Braunfels, will span 1,800 square feet and include a drive-thru window, documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing show. Construction on the $750,000 project will begin in October and finish early next year.Dos Gatos currently operates two locations in San Marcos, at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Suite102A, near Texas State University, and at 243 Wonder World Drive, Suite 106. Both locations offer sweet Czech-style kolaches in flavors such as peaches and cream and apricot as well as savory Texas-style pastries with ingredients including hatch chili and locally smoked jalapeño-and-cheese sausage.Officials with Dos Gatos were unavailable for comment at press time.