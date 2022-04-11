San Marcos’ Roughhouse Brewing to release third limestone cave-aged beer

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Roughhouse Brewing
Two & One (L) is the third cave ale released by the San Marcos brewery.
Roughhouse Brewing may have unearthed a holy grail for Texas beer lovers who crave the weird and funky.
The San Marcos-based brewery's Two & One is a blend of two separate ales aged in caves over a respective one-year and two-year period. That unusual fermentation process yields “wild, sour and funky” flavors, according tasting notes.
Roughhouse will debut Two & One at a Saturday, April 23 kite festival at the brewery, located at 680 Oakwood Loop in San Marcos.
The new creation is the latest release in the Roughhouse's collection of beers fermented in a natural, underground limestone cave
.
The the brewery's Underground series debuted in April of last year with Premiere Texas Cave Ale
, believed to be the first beer aged in a natural cave in Texas. The series aims to showcase a complex process of natural fermentation guided by the microbes present within the cave, located on the brewery’s property.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Roughhouse Brewing
An entrance to the cave. No, thanks.
The team at Roughhouse was alerted to the cave via a 2018 geological survey of the brewery's property, set above the Cow Creek section of the Trinity Aquifer just outside San Marcos. After a long and careful excavation process, the small hole slowly gave way to an underground room, which the brewer eventually outfitted with a small slab, barrel-storing structure, dehumidifier and lighting.
Two & One is the third cave ale released by Roughhouse. The kite festival and tasting will run from noon to 9 p.m. and will feature free live music all day.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.