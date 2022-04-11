Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Marcos’ Roughhouse Brewing to release third limestone cave-aged beer

The aptly-named new brew, Two & One, is a blend of one-year and two-year cave ales.

By on Mon, Apr 11, 2022 at 3:30 pm

click to enlarge Two & One (L) is the third cave ale released by the San Marcos brewery. - PHOTO COURTESY ROUGHHOUSE BREWING
Photo Courtesy Roughhouse Brewing
Two & One (L) is the third cave ale released by the San Marcos brewery.
Roughhouse Brewing may have unearthed a holy grail for Texas beer lovers who crave the weird and funky.

The San Marcos-based brewery's Two & One is a blend of two separate ales aged in caves over a respective one-year and two-year period. That unusual fermentation process yields “wild, sour and funky” flavors, according tasting notes.

Roughhouse will debut Two & One at a Saturday, April 23 kite festival at the brewery, located at 680 Oakwood Loop in San Marcos.

The new creation is the latest release in the Roughhouse's collection of beers fermented in a natural, underground limestone cave. The the brewery's Underground series debuted in April of last year with Premiere Texas Cave Ale, believed to be the first beer aged in a natural cave in Texas. The series aims to showcase a complex process of natural fermentation guided by the microbes present within the cave, located on the brewery’s property.

click to enlarge An entrance to the cave. No, thanks. - COURTESY ROUGHHOUSE BREWING
Courtesy Roughhouse Brewing
An entrance to the cave. No, thanks.
The team at Roughhouse was alerted to the cave via a 2018 geological survey of the brewery's property, set above the Cow Creek section of the Trinity Aquifer just outside San Marcos. After a long and careful excavation process, the small hole slowly gave way to an underground room, which the brewer eventually outfitted with a small slab, barrel-storing structure, dehumidifier and lighting.

Two & One is the third cave ale released by Roughhouse. The kite festival and tasting will run from noon to 9 p.m. and will feature free live music all day.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410

Food & Drink Slideshows

NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410

Food & Drink Slideshows

NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410

Trending

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet opens second San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet has opened a second San Antonio location.

San Antonio’s StreetFare food truck park hosting Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

By Nina Rangel

StreetFare SA will hold a Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown April 30.

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Easter feasts

By Nina Rangel

Bakery Lorraine will begin offering Easter-themed pastries April 15.

Big Chicken, Fiesta Food Prices: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken will make an expansion into Texas.

Also in Food & Drink

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

By San Antonio Current Staff

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

Bud Light to give out free beer after Eric Church cancels San Antonio show

By Michael Karlis

Eric Church cancelled his AT&T Center show to attend a basketball tournament.

The namesake pastries at Fat Tummy Empanadas excel, whichever filling you choose

By Ron Bechtol

The "how do you pick your favorite child" cliché applies when choosing among the dozen savory empanada fillings offered by Fat Tummy.

Bar Loretta wins with its comfortable vibe and hand with familiar Texas flavors

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta Chef Paul Petersen's griddled green onion polenta cake.

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us