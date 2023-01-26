Santa Diabla now open in San Antonio's Pearl area, serving Mexican cantina-style cuisine

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Santa Diabla Santa Diabla is Grupo Orraca's first foray into the U.S. culinary market.

Santa Diabla — the first U.S. foray by Mexican restaurant group Grupo Orraca Restauranteros — is now serving customers from the Pearl-area spot previously occupied by shuttered Cervecería Chapultepec.



The new eatery, 906 E. Elmira St., aims to bring the flavors and hospitality of south-of-the-border cantinas to Texas. It's the latest project from Grupo Orraca, which operates successful dining ventures across Mexico, including NorteSur, Hacienda San Martin, Las Verdes Matas and Fonda Yecapixtla.



“We want to make food just like you would have in Mexico,” Grupo Orraca Operations Director Rodrigo Orraca said. "Our focus is to bring an authentic cantina experience here to the United States and showcase truly authentic Mexican ingredients."