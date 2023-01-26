Santa Diabla now open in San Antonio's Pearl area, serving Mexican cantina-style cuisine

The new eatery, 906 E. Elmira St., aims to bring the flavors and hospitality of south-of-the-border cantinas to Texas. It's the latest project from Grupo Orraca, which operates successful dining ventures across Mexico, including NorteSur, Hacienda San Martin, Las Verdes Matas and Fonda Yecapixtla.
“We want to make food just like you would have in Mexico,” Grupo Orraca Operations Director Rodrigo Orraca said. "Our focus is to bring an authentic cantina experience here to the United States and showcase truly authentic Mexican ingredients."
Menu items such as salsa matcha, a Veracruz-originated sauce often bursting with chiles, nuts and seeds, suggest Santa Diabla is offering a reprieve from standard Tex-Mex offerings.
Orraca said the operating company initially looked at opening its first U.S. venture in Austin. However, once the team members saw how receptive Alamo City diners were to Mexican-inspired dishes, “San Antonio just made sense," he added.
Eventually, Grupo Orraca will open more eateries throughout the United States, Orraca said. But, for the time being, San Antonio is its top priority.
“We want to grow and establish ourselves here in San Antonio,” he said.
Santa Diabla began serving this week in a soft-opening capacity. Starting Saturday, it will switch to full business hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
