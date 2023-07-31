Saturday, Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Here's where to celebrate in San Antonio.

Instagram / littleemsoysterbar

San Antonio seafood lovers likely have their own short list of spots they frequent for a taste of the sea, but National Oyster Day, which happens this Saturday, might make a good excuse to try someplace new.If you’re a fan of the slippery bivalves or just looking for new places to sample fresh seafood, consider checking out one of these locally owned eateries for your fix.// Located inside the St. Anthony Hotel, Rebelle offers a variety of East Coast oysters on the half shell, all served with the eatery’s self-proclaimed “aggressive” cocktail sauce. You can also opt for one of the restaurant’s massive seafood towers, the biggest of which — dubbed the Power Tower — includes shrimp, oysters, tuna tartare, Mahi ceviche and king crab.// This Southtown spot can best be described as “adorable,” but don’t let the looks fool you — they mean business with their oysters. They’re even offering them on the half shell for $2 a piece all day on Saturday in celebration of National Oyster Day.// The newest addition to the Southerleigh restaurant family offers a menu based on Southern-style eats including fried chicken and biscuits but also throws a massive oyster bar into the mix. Diners can snag Gulf Coast oysters by the half-dozen or dozen along with boozy tipples from the full bar.// This new-ish downtown eatery offers $1 East Coast oysters on the half shell during during happy hour, which runs 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Double Standard also recently extended its weekend hours, and now serves food and drink until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.// Featuring uber-fresh oysters from East Coast boutique harvesters, SIlo’s outdoor rooftop Oyster Bar is a prime seafood spot. The oysters hail from New England harvesting hotspots such as Prince Edward Island and Katama Bay, and they boast clean, salty, oceanic flavors.// This unassuming neighborhood joint has served as a seafood go-to since 1982. Celebrate Oyster Day with bivalves on the half shell, or go the cooked route with classic Oysters Rockefeller. Dry Dock even offers them cornmeal-battered, fried and loaded into a hoagie.