Saturday, Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Here's where to celebrate in San Antonio.

San Antonio seafood lovers likely have their own short list of spots they frequent for a taste of the sea, but National Oyster Day, which happens this Saturday, might make a good excuse to try someplace new.
If you’re a fan of the slippery bivalves or just looking for new places to sample fresh seafood, consider checking out one of these locally owned eateries for your fix.
Rebelle
// Located inside the St. Anthony Hotel, Rebelle offers a variety of East Coast oysters on the half shell, all served with the eatery’s self-proclaimed “aggressive” cocktail sauce. You can also opt for one of the restaurant’s massive seafood towers, the biggest of which — dubbed the Power Tower — includes shrimp, oysters, tuna tartare, Mahi ceviche and king crab. 300 E. Travis St., (210) 352-3171, rebellesa.com.
Little Em’s Oyster Bar
// This Southtown spot can best be described as “adorable,” but don’t let the looks fool you — they mean business with their oysters. They’re even offering them on the half shell for $2 a piece all day on Saturday in celebration of National Oyster Day. 1001 S. Alamo St., (210) 257-0100, littleemsoysterbar.com.
Southerleigh Haute South
// The newest addition to the Southerleigh restaurant family offers a menu based on Southern-style eats including fried chicken and biscuits but also throws a massive oyster bar into the mix. Diners can snag Gulf Coast oysters by the half-dozen or dozen along with boozy tipples from the full bar. 5822 Worth Parkway, Suite 112, (210) 236-8556, southerleighhautesouth.com
.
Double Standard
// This new-ish downtown eatery offers $1 East Coast oysters on the half shell during during happy hour, which runs 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Double Standard also recently extended its weekend hours, and now serves food and drink until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 114 E. Houston St., (210) 977-0005, doublestandardsatx.com.
Silo Terrace Oyster Bar
// Featuring uber-fresh oysters from East Coast boutique harvesters, SIlo’s outdoor rooftop Oyster Bar is a prime seafood spot. The oysters hail from New England harvesting hotspots such as Prince Edward Island and Katama Bay, and they boast clean, salty, oceanic flavors. 22211 Interstate 10 West, (210) 698-2002, siloelevatedcuisine.com.
Dry Dock Oyster Bar
// This unassuming neighborhood joint has served as a seafood go-to since 1982. Celebrate Oyster Day with bivalves on the half shell, or go the cooked route with classic Oysters Rockefeller. Dry Dock even offers them cornmeal-battered, fried and loaded into a hoagie. 8522 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 692-3959, drydockoysterbar.com.
