Seattle-based Teriyaki Madness reveals details about first San Antonio location

Instagram / teriyaki.madness
Teriyaki Madness offers made-to-order teriyaki bowls as well as entrees such as chicken katsu.
Nearly a year after fast-casual chain Teriyaki Madness revealed Texas expansion plans
, the Seattle-based company has informed regulators it will open a store near the University of Texas at San Antonio.
The chain, which specializes in Japanese-style fare, will remodel a 1,500-square-foot space in the University Heights shopping center, according to a new filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Work on the store at 12822 W. Interstate 10, Suite 206, is expected to wrap up in late October.
The chain has said the Alamo City will be the site of its first Texas outlet, so it looks likely the UTSA-area spot will mark its Lone Star State debut.
Founded in 2003, Teriyaki Madness follows a Chipotle-esque system, featuring made-to-order teriyaki bowls and appetizers such as egg rolls, pot stickers and edamame. The brand operates 100 shops with plans to open 15 more in Texas
between now and 2024.
