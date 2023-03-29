Second annual San Antonio Adobo Throwdown will celebrate Filipino food, culture August 5-6

The event, which raises money for Philippine American Chamber of Commerce’s humanitarian campaigns, also includes a food expo.

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 3:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pork adobo with hard-boiled eggs and rice is a popular dish in the Philippines. - Pexels / FOX
Pexels / FOX
Pork adobo with hard-boiled eggs and rice is a popular dish in the Philippines.
San Antonio's Adobo Throwdown Cooking Competition and Food Expo is back for a second year — and it's expanding to cover two days.

The event debuted in 2022 with an Iron Chef-style assessment of local chefs’ takes on Filipino adobo as the centerpiece of a gathering that also included vendors, kids' activities, dance and live music performances.

This year, the fest will span the weekend of August 5-6. In addition to the pro-level Adobo Throwdown, it will feature multiple contests for home cooks who want to show off their culinary chops.

Proceeds from the event, which will take place at the Schertz Civic Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, will benefit the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce’s humanitarian campaigns.

The adobo competition's namesake dish typically consists of meat or veggies marinated in vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaves and black peppercorns. The marinated goods are then browned and simmered in the resulting sauce.

Texans are used to seeing the term adobo attached to Mexican and Spanish cuisine. However, Spanish colonists also used the term to describe the cooking method indigenous to the Philippines since the marinades were similar.

Beyond the chefs' competition, confident home cooks can sign up for throwdowns featuring their takes on adobo, Filipino barbecue, fried lumpia and ube (sweet yam) desserts.

Tickets and a place to sign-up for the amateur cooking contests are available at the event's website.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chick-fil-A's massive downtown San Antonio store will begin serving this Thursday

By Nina Rangel

Chick-fil-A's long-anticipated downtown store is one of its largest in the state.

Texas' Shiner Beer to debut barbecue restaurant at its brewery

By Nina Rangel

Texas' Shiner Beer will debut a new barbecue restaurant, K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., at the Spoetzl brewery this weekend.

San Antonio’s Westin Riverwalk unveils redesign of its Zocca restaurant, hires new top chef

By Nina Rangel

The Westin's Zocca Cuisine D’Italia features an indoor-outdoor bar.

Utah-based drink chain Swig bringing its 'dirty soda' drive-thru concept to San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Swig's McKinney, Texas location opened last fall.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us