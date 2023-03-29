Second annual San Antonio Adobo Throwdown will celebrate Filipino food, culture August 5-6

click to enlarge
Pexels / FOX
Pork adobo with hard-boiled eggs and rice is a popular dish in the Philippines.
San Antonio's Adobo Throwdown Cooking Competition and Food Expo is back for a second year — and it's expanding to cover two days.
The event debuted in 2022 with an Iron Chef
-style assessment of local chefs’ takes on Filipino adobo as the centerpiece of a gathering that also included vendors, kids' activities, dance and live music performances.
This year, the fest will span the weekend of August 5-6. In addition to the pro-level Adobo Throwdown, it will feature multiple contests for home cooks who want to show off their culinary chops.
Proceeds from the event, which will take place at the Schertz Civic Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, will benefit the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce’s humanitarian campaigns.
The adobo competition's namesake dish typically consists of meat or veggies marinated in vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaves and black peppercorns. The marinated goods are then browned and simmered in the resulting sauce.
Texans are used to seeing the term adobo attached to Mexican and Spanish cuisine. However, Spanish colonists also used the term to describe the cooking method indigenous to the Philippines since the marinades were similar.
Beyond the chefs' competition, confident home cooks can sign up for throwdowns featuring their takes on adobo, Filipino barbecue, fried lumpia and ube (sweet yam) desserts.
Tickets and a place to sign-up for the amateur cooking contests are available at the event's website
.
