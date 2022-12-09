Self-proclaimed San Antonio 'dad bar Three Star Bar reopens after hiatus, ownership change

The bar has reopened with new leadership and plans for late night eats.

By on Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 3:23 pm

click to enlarge Pearl area drinkery Three Star Bar has reopened under new ownership. - Instagram / threestarbar
Instagram / threestarbar
Pearl area drinkery Three Star Bar has reopened under new ownership.
Los Angeles-based hospitality group Pouring With Heart has reopened self-proclaimed San Antonio “dad bar” Three Star Bar following a short hiatus.

Pouring with Heart purchased Three Star from local cocktail pro Jeret Peña in October, and closed the bar shortly after for a brief pause to reset the bar’s leadership team.  Esquire Tavern and Double Standard alum Myles Worrell now occupies the General Manager role, and oversaw updates to cocktail and beer menu, company officials said.

Also new is a partnership with Chef Richard Busker of pizza joint Righteous Pie, who will introduce updated food offerings over the next few weeks. Guests can expect Busker’s loaded French fries covered with smoked beef, flatbreads and a southern-fried tofu sandwich, to start. Also making an appearance will be Busker’s “Beef and Seeds,” a dish inspired by the chef’s childhood that features thin strips of smoked beef topped with Chinese hot mustard and sesame seeds.

Once it’s fully up and running, the kitchen will be open late, officials said.

New owner Pouring With Heart is also behind the forthcoming Idle Brewery at San Antonio's Make Ready Market, a River North food hall now under construction. Idle and SA-based Mila Coffee were the concept’s first major tenants. However, the property announced more local talent — including Chilaquil owner Orlando Aguirre, who will serve Mexican fare, and chef Zach Garza, who will manage the facility — earlier this week.

Thursday marked the reopening of Three Star Bar, located at 521 E. Grayson St. It is open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m.-2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m.

