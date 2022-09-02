Smack's Chicken Shack to debut TikTok famous sandos with San Antonio flair Sept. 3

The Kool Aid Chicken Sandwich and a Chick-Fil-A dupe will be available this weekend.

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge Smack’s Chicken Shack will debut two social media-inspired chicken sandwiches. - John Paul Issac
John Paul Issac
Smack’s Chicken Shack will debut two social media-inspired chicken sandwiches.
This weekend, San Antonio food trailer Smack’s Chicken Shack will revive its rotating weekly specials by introducing two new items made famous on social media: the Kool-Aid Chicken Sandwich and a Chick-Fil-A dupe.

The Kool-Aid Chicken Sandwich draws inspiration from a snack debuted at this year’s LA County Fair. It made waves on social media — but not in the way you’d expect.

“Supposedly, it was not executed very well. People paid $17.50 for it and were on TikTok saying it tasted like he just dipped it in sugar water,” Smack's Chicken Shack chef-owner Keenen Hendricks told the Current. “I had some regular customers show it to me [on social media], and I was like, ‘That’s a good idea. I’m gonna figure something out.’”

Smack’s take on the Kool-Aid sando features the trailer’s signature panko-breaded fried chicken dipped in a cherry Kool-Aid reduction, amped up with Worcestershire and hot sauces plus seasonings. The sandwich will also feature pickles and a housemade ranch-mayo.

Chicken Charlie's LA County Fair Kool Aid chicken sandwich inspired Smack's chef Hendricks. - Instagram / theerrantwolf
Instagram / theerrantwolf
Chicken Charlie's LA County Fair Kool Aid chicken sandwich inspired Smack's chef Hendricks.
The second new sandwich is a Chick-Fil-A dupe inspired by a popular meme currently floating around social platforms which suggests someone set up a food truck outside Chick-Fil-A locations on Sundays and call the concept “Side Chick.”

The Atlanta-based chain has taken fire for its contributions to anti-LGBTQ organizations. The fried-chicken behemoth also is famously closed on Sundays so “employees [can] set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose,” its website states. Hendricks has decided to give the people what they want. His version of the popular No. 1 order at Chick-Fil-A, dubbed Side Chick on Sunday, features a panko-breaded fried chicken sandwich with pickles — sans troubling baggage.

“When that meme started going around, everybody was sending that to me. They're like, ‘Dude, you should do it,' and I got tagged in it like, 100 times in three days,” Hendricks said.
The two new sandwiches mark the revival of Hendricks’ longtime tradition of offering weekly towering sandwich specials, a custom the chef-owner had little bandwidth for during the pandemic, which saw the opening — and closure — of his first brick-and-mortar location.

The weekly specials supplement Hendricks menu of over-the-top fried yardbird sandos such as the PB&J, with blackberry jalapeño jam and peanut butter, and the HoodRat Sando, loaded with queso, pickles and Hot Cheetos.

“Some of weekly specials will be TikTok- or social media-inspired, some of them are inspired from my hometown, some of them are just me coming up with random ideas,” Hendricks said.

“Surviving through the summer was brutal, honestly. Things are picking back up again, and I feel like I can get back to being creative and having the bandwidth to get back to weekly stuff. I’m just thinking, ‘Let’s just try the old way, you know, to see if that helps.”

The trailer is open Friday through Sunday, however locations and hours vary by day. Hendricks encourages fans to check the trailer’s Instagram stories for the most up-to-date operating information.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
Food & Drink Slideshows

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere's notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you're more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

