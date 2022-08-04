Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands again, adds San Antonio River Walk and Corpus Christi locations

Facebook / House of Smoke
San Antonio restauranteur Adrian Martinez has taken over island-focused River Walk venue Acapulco Sam’s.
San Antonio restauranteur Adrian Martinez is once again expanding his Smoke BBQ + Skybar brand.
Martinez told the Current
that his food-and-nightlife venture has taken over the River Walk space at 212 College St. formerly occupied by island-focused Acapulco Sam’s. Additionally, it's begun operating a Corpus Christi beachfront property.
The River Walk concept will operate under the new House of Smoke moniker and include two levels of eating, dancing and drinking. It's scheduled to open this Thursday at 5 p.m.
Martinez, who teased House of Smoke in a Wednesday social media post, also told the Current
he's now overseeing Soiree, the nightclub on the building's top floor. That spot won’t open until at least Labor Day, however.
“I’m confident that level will take the House of Smoke experience to a whole other level,” Martinez said. “Eventually we will make [the Soiree space] the main dining room. Think of an elevated dining experience with live music and DJs.“
The new Corpus Christi location — Smoke BBQ + Skybar North Beach — is already operating in a soft-opening capacity, according to Martinez. The concept replaced Fajitaville, a colorful longtime Corpus landmark with private beach access in the evenings.
A grand opening is slated for later this month, Martinez added.
click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Adrian Martinez
Smoke BBQ+Skybar North Beach employs private beach access at sundown.
Martinez told the Current
that the oceanside location is now open on the weekends from noon to 1 a.m. Starting Labor Day weekend, it will begin serving seven days a week.
The two new venues will dish up the same smoked meats and sides featured at Smoke's other locations, Smoke BBQ + Skybar
east of downtown and Smoke BBQ + Riverbar
, located near the Arneson River Theatre.
Martinez says he has no plans to slow the growth trajectory of his empire.
“It took some time to get Smoke to where it is. So many thought that the brand would fall apart when I was at the old Sunset Station location
,” he said. “But through hard work, perseverance and some luck, things have really taken off. I have much more to come, [including two] other concepts in the works for 2023.”
