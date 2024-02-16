FLAVOR (5/9) FLASH SALE HAPPENING NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Smoothie Factory + Kitchen to make its San Antonio debut this year

The same franchise company is also opening new Orange Leaf locations in the Alamo City.

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 4:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Smoothie Factory + Kitchen will open its first San Antonio locations later this year. - Instagram / smoothiefactorykitchen
Instagram / smoothiefactorykitchen
Smoothie Factory + Kitchen will open its first San Antonio locations later this year.
The franchise company that operates San Antonio's Orange Leaf yogurt shops has more local outlets in the works and also plans to debut Smoothie Factory + Kitchen restaurants here, officials said Thursday.

Dallas-based BRIX Holdings' Alamo City growth comes as it inks 11 new franchise agreements, broadening its footprint in Texas and expanding into Nebraska, New York, Ohio and Florida, the company said in an emailed statement.

BRIX officials didn't say how many Orange Leaf or Smoothie Factory stores it plans in San Antonio, nor did it provide a timetable beyond saying they'll open later this year. The company currently has eight San Antonio Orange Leaf locations.

BRIX executives were unavailable at press time to provide further details.

Dallas-based Smoothie Factory specializes in its namesake smoothies and smoothie bowls and also sells salads, panini, power bowls and topped toasts. Currently, its closest locations are in Houston and Waco. 

Oklahoma-based Orange Leaf is known for its frozen yogurt flavors, which it encourages diners to customize with dozens of toppings.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Fast-casual chain Salad and Go expanding to northern San Antonio suburb

By Nina Rangel

Salad and Go will open in Cibolo later this year.

El Paso restaurant opening chilaquiles concept in San Antonio's former Earl Abel's space

By Nina Rangel

Upcoming eatery Buen Dia serves up chilaquiles, tacos and tortas.

San Antonio's The Melting Pot launches Leap Year marriage proposal promotion

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio is home to one The Melting Pot location.

San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin helping Taco Bell remix Crunchwrap Supreme

By Dalia Gulca

Best Quality Daughter's Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin is now consulting with Taco Bell.

Also in Food & Drink

Gone Flat? San Antonio craft brewers adapting to survive inflation, changing trends

By Travis E. Poling

Natalia Montemayor at Longtab Brewing in Leon Valley serves up a beer. The brewery' owner said he’s heard tales of gloom and doom from other beermakers but continues to expand his operation.

Believe the Hype: Cullum's Attaboy continues to excel thanks to an unrivaled attention to detail

By Nina Rangel

Cullum's Attaboy has lost none of its luster.

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us