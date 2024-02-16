Smoothie Factory + Kitchen to make its San Antonio debut this year

Instagram / smoothiefactorykitchen Smoothie Factory + Kitchen will open its first San Antonio locations later this year.

The franchise company that operates San Antonio's Orange Leaf yogurt shops has more local outlets in the works and also plans to debut Smoothie Factory + Kitchen restaurants here, officials said Thursday.Dallas-based BRIX Holdings' Alamo City growth comes as it inks 11 new franchise agreements, broadening its footprint in Texas and expanding into Nebraska, New York, Ohio and Florida, the company said in an emailed statement.BRIX officials didn't say how many Orange Leaf or Smoothie Factory stores it plans in San Antonio, nor did it provide a timetable beyond saying they'll open later this year. The company currently has eight San Antonio Orange Leaf locations.BRIX executives were unavailable at press time to provide further details.Dallas-based Smoothie Factory specializes in its namesake smoothies and smoothie bowls and also sells salads, panini, power bowls and topped toasts. Currently, its closest locations are in Houston and Waco.Oklahoma-based Orange Leaf is known for its frozen yogurt flavors, which it encourages diners to customize with dozens of toppings.