Snoop Dogg taps San Antonio company to collaborate on hemp-based drinks

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Snoop partakes during a San Antonio concert appearance.

Instagram / hillbeverageco The Do It Fluid line is available in four flavors.

Music icon and chronic connoisseur Snoop Dogg has teamed with San Antonio-based Hill Beverage Co. on a new line of cannabis-infused beverages.The hip-hop artist's Do It Fluid drink line includes 8- and 12-ounce cans in four flavors: Blood Orange, Blue Razz, Cherry Limeade and Peaches n Honies, according to company officials.The beverages come in two variants, CBD-only and a Delta-9 THC and CBD blend, Hill Beverage officials also noted. If all that terminology's confusing, here's the deal: the Delta-9 THC version get you high while CBD-only version doesn't.Hill Beverage CEO Jake Hill and Snoop Dogg jointly — see what we did there? — founded Hill Beverage last year. Do It Fluid is the brand's inaugural product.The drinks are now available online for national shipping, and Hill Beverage Co. plans to get them into the retail market this year, officials said.