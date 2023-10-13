Solar Eclipse, Ay Caramba Taco Cantina: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our most read food news story was a roundup of local spots where those watching the skies can wine and dine during the ring of fire eclipse. The event will take place 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Also in this week's top food news, Ay Caramba Taco Cantina is coming to the Pearl, jeweler James Avery debuted a Blue Bell Ice Cream charm design and Thirsty Pups Brewery is now serving.
- Here's where to eat and drink while viewing this weekend's ‘ring of fire’ eclipse in San Antonio
- Ay Caramba Taco Cantina taking over former Señor Fish spot near the Pearl
- First Look: Thirsty Pups Brewery brings dog-friendly vibes, good beers to San Antonio
- KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot debuts in San Antonio
- Texas-based James Avery unveils Blue Bell Ice Cream charm
