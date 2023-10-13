BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Solar Eclipse, Ay Caramba Taco Cantina: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Also in this week's top food news is a first look at Castle Hills' Thirsty Pups Brewery & Bottle Shop.

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Oct. 14 annular eclipse will reach its maximum at 11:54 a.m. in San Antonio. - Shutterstock / Nature's Charm
Shutterstock / Nature's Charm
The Oct. 14 annular eclipse will reach its maximum at 11:54 a.m. in San Antonio.
This week, Current readers were making plans for this weekend's annular eclipse.

Our most read food news story was a roundup of local spots where those watching the skies can wine and dine during the ring of fire eclipse. The event will take place 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Also in this week's top food news, Ay Caramba Taco Cantina is coming to the Pearl, jeweler James Avery debuted a Blue Bell Ice Cream charm design and Thirsty Pups Brewery is now serving.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Here's where to eat and drink while viewing this weekend's ‘ring of fire’ eclipse in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

The Oct. 14 annular eclipse will reach its maximum at 11:54 a.m. in San Antonio.

First Look: Thirsty Pups Brewery brings dog-friendly vibes, good beers to San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Thirsty Pups Brewery & Bottle Shop is now open in San Antonio's Castle Hills neighborhood.

San Antonio McDonald’s locations bringing back Boo Buckets for Halloween

By Nina Rangel

McDonald’s is releasing a new collection of Boo Buckets. which includes a purple vampire that's never been available before.

San Antonio's El Cevichero opening first brick-and-mortar location at Brooks

By Brandon Rodriguez

Customers wait in line for El Cevichero at its Rancho 181 location.

Also in Food & Drink

Table Talk: Checking what's on tap with Idle Brewing's Brandon Pettit

By Brandon Rodriguez

Before Idle Brewing, Brandon Pettit worked for Alamo Beer Co. and Altstadt Brewery.

Sudsy Strategy: Make your tasting plan now to get the most from the San Antonio Beer Festival

By Travis E. Poling

The fest is too big to try everything, so it's better to strategize.

Tokyo Cowboy's food satisfies with pan-Asian flavors, even if its name is a little misleading

By Ron Bechtol

Tokyo Cowboy's minimally described Crispy Pork Chop isn't called tonkatsu, as it would be on Japanese restaurant menus.

San Antonio's Alamo Beer buying local craft beer brand VIVA

By Sanford Nowlin

Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us