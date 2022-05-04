Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

South San Antonio bar owner likely to face criminal charges for shooting at ground near patron

The bar owner told police he did not intend to hit the patron, just persuade him to leave the bar.

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 12:45 pm

click to enlarge Police say there are “good chances” the bar owner will face charges for illegally discharging his firearm. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
Police say there are “good chances” the bar owner will face charges for illegally discharging his firearm.
A bar owner who fired shots near a customer Monday night may face charges for illegally discharging his firearm, FOX29 reports.

The owner of the South Side bar got into an altercation with the patron and was in the process of kicking the person out when the incident occurred, the TV station reports. The owner reportedly drew his weapon and fired shots in the patron’s direction.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 9:45 p.m. Monday, but didn't find any victims inside the bar, FOX29 reports. The owner told police he fired approximately five shots into the ground near the patron and didn't intend to hit him, according to the story.

San Antonio police officers told FOX29 the bar owner’s admission makes the action a possible violation of the law.

Not mentioned in the FOX29 report is the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s “51% rule,” which states that the licensed or unlicensed carry of a weapon on a 51% premises — a business that makes 51% or more of its revenue from the sale of alcohol for on-premise consumption — is a felony.

The victim claimed he was shot in the leg, but EMS examined the man and determined it was most likely debris from the shooting, according to the TV station. No bullet impact or graze was found on the victim, it reports.

FOX29 didn't name the bar but said the incident occurred in the 300 block of New Braunfels, east of downtown.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
