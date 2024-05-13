SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

South San Antonio's Don Benito's Cocina y Cantina permanently closing

The restaurant, owned by Benny and Lisa Costello of Tio’s Tex-Mex and Tia’s Taco Hut, gave no reason for its closure.

By on Mon, May 13, 2024 at 2:45 pm

The minds behind Tia’s Taco Hut will open Don Benito’s Cocina y Cantina on July 5. - Instagram / tias.tacohut
Tex-Mex eatery Don Benito’s Cocina y Cantina will close its doors May 19 after three years of serving Southeast San Antonio.

The business shared news of the closure on Facebook over the weekend, thanking patrons. The short-lived spot was known for vibrant takes on Tex-Mex classics such as tortilla soup, menudo, tacos dorados and cheese enchiladas.

Don Benito's — the latest project from San Antonio restaurateurs Benny and Lisa Costello, whose other restaurants include Tio’s Tex-Mex, Tia’s Taco Hut, Gulf Coast Fish House, Mr. C’s Fried Chicken & Waffles and Hometown Burger — opened at 2402 SE Military Drive, Suite 105, in June 2021.

The business gave no reason for the closure in its social media announcement. The Current reached out for more details, but has yet to hear back.

Those looking to get one last serving of Benito's house specialties can do so 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m Friday and Saturday before it shuts its doors.

